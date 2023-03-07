Smith+Nephew unveils 'Precision in Motion' for its Orthopaedics Arthroplasty portfolio at AAOS 2023 Annual Meeting

An uncompromising commitment to freedom of movement

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, today unveils "Precision in Motion", a franchise-level value proposition spanning its Robotics, Knee, and Hip portfolios within the Orthopaedics business. It underscores Smith+Nephew's promise to deliver an uncompromising commitment to freedom of movement by focusing on three key elements– personalizing surgery, advancing efficiency, and optimizing performance.

"Precision speaks directly to our technology business. The ability to deliver accuracy and precision is at the core of our robotics platform, while 'in motion' activates the implant franchises. The combination of these portfolios will enable surgeons to best manage patient needs," noted Randy Kilburn, EVP and GM of Smith+Nephew Orthopaedics. "Precision in Motion embodies the strategic direction of the Orthopaedic business. Focusing the portfolio in this manner will showcase current products and future investments aligned to customer needs. We have the ability now to personalize surgery, advance efficiency, and optimize performance with our implant and enabling technology portfolios".

Personalizing Surgery

By combining technologies like RI.KNEE and RI.HIP NAVIGATION with JOURNEY™ II Total Knee Arthroplasty, POLAR3™ Total Hip Solution, and the OR3O™ Dual Mobility Hip System, Smith+Nephew delivers solutions that give surgeons the ability to place the implant based on individual patient anatomy.

"Combining an implant that was designed to restore shape, position, and motion of the normal knee, with our new Digital Tensioner will allow surgeons to collect individual knee tension – this will be a game changer for us", stated Michelle Paknad, VP, Global Marketing – Robotics and Digital Technologies at Smith+Nephew.

Advancing Efficiency

"With so much emphasis on efficiency, we are thrilled to help customers make the complex as simple as possible," noted Tim Bourne, VP, Global Marketing – Knees at Smith+Nephew. We are proud to be the only company in the US to offer a fully cementless partial knee with the ENGAGE™ Cementless Partial Knee System.

Smith+Nephew now offers the first and only robotic revision indication in the US with RI.KNEE ROBOTICS – combining the CORI™ Surgical System and LEGION™ RK System with OXINIUM™ Technology. A robotics solution that provides surgeons with precision technology, enabling them to manage bony defects and joint line restoration in these difficult cases.

Optimizing Performance

"Smith+Nephew is optimizing performance by providing innovative, patient-centric, implant and technology solutions that work together to solve the clinical problems our customers face", stated Simran Sabharwal, VP, Global Marketing – Hips at Smith+Nephew. "Hip instability is the most common cause for revision, after infection. We are the only company that can offer a CoCr-free modular dual mobility solution, the OR3O™ Dual Mobility System, building on the proven performance of our OXINIUM™ Technology."

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

