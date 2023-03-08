ArtifactIQ by Grayshift Now Available in United Kingdom to Accelerate Digital Forensic Investigation and Drive Collaboration

LONDON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile digital forensics solutions, today announced availability and support in the United Kingdom for its powerful cloud-native, multi-tenant forensic analysis solution ArtifactIQ. Supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), ArtifactIQ enables public safety agencies to access, analyze, and manage digital evidence in near-real time.

ArtifactIQ by Grayshift, industry's first cloud-native, multi-tenant forensic analysis solution, now available in UK

ArtifactIQ streamlines and simplifies digital forensic investigations, accelerates access to actionable intelligence, and facilitates real-time collaboration among investigators, detectives, and prosecutors. Capabilities of ArtifactIQ include:

Accelerate

Powerful speed and data analysis to help solve more cases

Simplify

Automatic GrayKey integration; easy-to-use interface; faster Time-to-First-Fact

Analyze

Follow the data and help identify patterns and connections to keep investigations moving forward

Collaborate

One tool for multiple users; collaborate instantly with investigative staff anywhere

Automate

Tag, collect, and document specific artifacts; generate court usable reports while simplifying the reporting process

Manage

Manage access levels to define who, when, and how data extractions are being viewed and shared with others

"The UK digital forensics and investigation landscape has experienced many changes in recent history. We are excited about the launch of ArtifactIQ in the UK, which aligns with local information security practices, and introduces a powerful cloud-driven approach to digital forensics," said Paul Baxter, Vice President of International Sales for Grayshift. "ArtifactIQ enables organisations to accelerate their digital investigations, by delivering the first truly cloud-native, multi-tenant collaborative platform."

Grayshift is a proud member of the Amazon Partner Network. According to Amazon Web Services (AWS), "AWS helps technology partners transform the collection, management, analysis, and use of data. We teamed with partners to introduce new capabilities, increase innovation, improve experiences for the public, and simplify inter-agency collaboration. AWS works with many justice & public safety (JPS) organizations in the UK to make society a safer place through technology. "

Justice and public safety personnel are invited to register for Grayshift's upcoming webinar "ArtifactIQ by Grayshift Scenario Series" at https://tinyurl.com/ArtifactIQ. Attendees will:

Determine how ArtifactIQ can augment current Digital Forensics Workflows in fraud, child exploitation, human trafficking, & online enticement investigations

Discover how to process digital evidence in the most flexible and secure cloud computing environment available today

Learn how to reduce Time-to-First-Fact to as little as five minutes

Watch a demo of ArtifactIQ

Explore recent Innovation Weeks

For more information about cloud-native mobile forensic analytics with ArtifactIQ by Grayshift or to apply for a free 30-day trial of ArtifactIQ Pro, visit https://www.grayshift.com/artifactiq/.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1200 agencies across 40 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

CONTACT:

Jody Ma Kissling

(833) 472-9539

media@grayshift.com

