NANCY TWINE LAUNCHES CONTENT DESTINATION, 'NANCYTWINE.COM' ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Entrepreneur, Executive, Investor, Advisor and Philanthropist shares her expertise on leading, learning and living an inspired life

MIAMI, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Twine, Entrepreneur, Executive, Investor, Advisor and Philanthropist, today launched NancyTwine.com, a content site designed to "empower your best you." The introduction of NancyTwine.com on International Women's Day marks the latest leg of the founder & CEO of Briogeo Hair's personal and professional journey to support others in unlocking their potential.

Nancy Twine (PRNewswire)

"I was inspired to create this content site through learning, over time, the fundamentals of how to go about achieving my goals and crafting a life that's meaningful, purpose-driven and, most importantly, fun! By being intentional about what I want in life, I've been able to architect detailed goals and milestones that have manifested into incredible opportunities and outcomes in many areas of my life," says Twine.

"Defining what my dream career looked like, what amount of savings would lead me to financial independence, what kind of relationships I derived the most joy and growth from, and which places in the world I wanted to experience has become my ever-evolving blueprint for living a balanced and fulfilling life. My mission with this site is to empower others with the tools, resources, insights and connections that will help unlock your best potential."

NancyTwine.com launched with six content pillars: Careers & Entrepreneurship; Personal Finance; Personal Relationships; Health & Wellness; Travel & Lifestyle; and Growth Mindset. Content will be published weekly under these inaugural verticals, written by Twine herself as well as trusted third-party experts. Additionally, Twine will introduce an "Ask Nancy" column to provide an open forum for crowd-sourced conversations.

Twine founded Briogeo in 2013, becoming a leading authority on "green beauty," and the youngest African-American to launch a product line at Sephora. In 2022, less than 10 years after launch, Twine sold Briogeo to Wella Company. While Twine continues in her role as Founder & CEO of Briogeo globally, she is now evolving once again, harnessing the power of her business expertise and life experience to enrich the lives of others. In addition to helping to bridge the gap in funding for female-led businesses, Twine is a proud investor in roughly 40% of the Black female founders on-shelf at Sephora, where she has provided both critical capital and expertise to support their in-store roll out at locations across the country.

The introduction of NancyTwine.com on International Women's Day is an intentional representation of Twine's dedication to inspiring, empowering and uplifting women. "Over the years, I've also dedicated space to help mentor other women who are navigating critical pathways - whether related to entrepreneurism, careers or networking by developing the right personal relationships. I've learned through my journey the importance that health & wellness and growth mindset play in reaching our full potential — not just as women, but as humans," shared Twine.

By providing meaningful connections to information, tools and resources, Twine is helping to open up a world of possibilities for others—and to empower everyone to create a life well lived.

ABOUT NANCY TWINE

ENTREPRENEUR, EXECUTIVE, INVESTOR, ADVISOR & PHILANTHROPIST

Nancy Twine has carved her own unique path in the business world. Pivoting from her first career as a VP at Goldman Sachs, she sought a different life filled with inspiration and purpose. Tapping into her mother's roots in natural product formulation, she created Briogeo — the clean, high-performance hair care line that pioneered the "skinification" of hair movement. At the age of 29, Nancy became the then-youngest African-American woman to launch a product line at Sephora, and the brand has gone on to win dozens of awards for innovation, including the Allure Best of Beauty Awards in the prestige hair care space.

In 2022, less than 10 years after launch, Nancy sold Briogeo to The Wella Company. Nancy is one of the few African-American CEOs and businesswomen who have successfully launched & scaled a global business, raised over $20M of Private Equity Funding, and who has sold her company in a strategic M&A process – all before the age of 40.

While Nancy continues in her role as Founder & CEO of Briogeo globally, she is now evolving once again, harnessing the power of her business expertise and life experience to enrich the lives of her community. By providing meaningful connections to information, tools and resources on NancyTwine.com, Nancy is helping to open up a world of possibilities for others—and to empower everyone to create a life well lived.

Today, Nancy is an active investor in multiple startups across the Beauty, Wellness, Food & Beverage, FinTech, and Real Estate industries. She is also considered a leading expert in entrepreneurship, growth mindset, and female leadership and has been sought out for profiles and opinion from publications such as Inc., Forbes, WWD, NPR, Allure and Vogue. Nancy is the recipient of the Goldman Sachs Builders + Innovators Award, Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Impact and Inc's Female Founders 100. Nancy currently serves on the board of Cosmetic Executive Women and the philanthropic organization, Room to Grow.

For more information, visit nancytwine.com or @NancyTwine on social media.

PR Contact: Foundation, kelly@wearefoundation.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NancyTwine.com