New Slavic401k and IRALOGIX™ Partnership Delivers a Next-Generation IRA Solution to Accountholders with No Minimum Balance Requirement

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slavic401k, a leading provider of business retirement savings solutions for over 35 years announced its partnership with IRALOGIX™ to provide their clients with access to an integrated IRA rollover solution as a complement to their existing 401(k) platform. The product addition provides a valuable option for the individual 401(k) investor as they navigate their savings journey throughout their career.

"At Slavic401k, we recognize the growing needs of our investors, whether it's having a rollover option as employment dynamics change or taking advantage of additional tax advantage accounts as they build their retirement nest egg," says John Slavic, founder and chief executive officer at Slavic401k. He adds, "Working with IRALOGIX allows us to go to market with a seamless IRA solution through their proprietary, next-generation platform, strengthening our value proposition for employers seeking an additional retirement savings solution for their employee benefits offering."

"IRALOGX was founded on the principle that all American workers deserve access to an affordable retirement," stated Pete Littlejohn, co-founder, IRALOGIX. "Our solution is uniquely positioned to deliver high-net-worth-style services and investment options to every IRA accountholder, regardless of account balance."

Mr. Littlejohn added, "We are proud to partner with Slavic401k in this endeavor, helping their accountholders attain the retirement readiness they desire. At IRALOGIX, we believe that doing the right thing in the right way helps everyone, including the Slavic partnership, their plan sponsors, and ultimately, their accountholders. Leveling the playing field between small to medium-sized account balances and large account balances, this program is uniquely positioned to make a huge difference for hard-working Americans."

About Slavic 401K

Slavic401k provides retirement savings solutions for small businesses. Established more than 35 years ago by CEO John Slavic, they specialize in providing a cost-efficient 401(k) administration platform that's custom-tailored to meet the unique needs of Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), associations, service bureaus, financial advisors, and their small business clients. For more information, please visit Slavic401k.com.

About IRALOGIX™

IRALOGIX is redefining the wealth management industry by making investing more efficient using advanced technology and access to institutional investment options regardless of an investor's account size or type. IRALOGIX maximizes your market strategy, streamlines your IRA service options, and expands your business reach across all areas of the industry, profitably, while providing better financial outcomes for people investing in their future. For more information, please visit www.iralogix.com.

