Amedisys and nVoq Present Outcomes from Speech Recognition Study at PALTC23 Conference

BOULDER, Colo., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq Incorporated, the in-home healthcare industry's leading provider of HIPAA compliant speech recognition solutions, collaborated with Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, and high-acuity care, to present outcomes realized during a 2022 joint study of speech recognition impact on documentation quality at the PALTC23 conference in Tampa, Florida (March 9-12, 2023).

Amedisys leveraged nVoq's Speech Recognition Solution to improve the quality, consistency, and timeliness of clinical narrative notes. Throughout 2022, Amedisys conducted a Quality Improvement study to assess the effectiveness of speech recognition in documenting the Certification of Terminal Illness (CTI). The results were measured across content quality, physician experience, and meeting documentation requirements.

"We were excited by the measurable outcomes we captured during the study. We understand the operational and financial burden that documentation places on hospice agencies and we wanted to adopt a solution that demonstrated significant improvements while not increasing the burden on physicians and clinicians," said Dr. Abi Katz, DO, MS, HMDC, Vice President, Executive Medical Director HSP, a presenter of the poster at PALTC23.

The key improvements that are featured in the study focused on the quality of the hospice patient narrative when using speech recognition versus manually typing the narrative which included a 39% increase of the use of prognostic statements, a 35% improvement of statements describing disease progression, and 10% increase in reporting the palliative performance scale (PPS)..

"The adoption of speech recognition at Amedisys to support quality documentation has had far- reaching downstream positive impacts on patient care and operational efficiency" continued Chad Hiner, RN, MS, Vice President, Customer Experience, a co-presenter of the poster, "I'm even more excited by the positive impact on the clinician and physician users who reported increased job satisfaction and improved work-life balance."

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expediate high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, visit https://nvoq.com/

