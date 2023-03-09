Bazooka Candy Brands President Tony Jacobs Named Chair of National Confectioners Association Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Confectioners Association announced today that Tony Jacobs, president of Bazooka Candy Brands, will assume the role of Chair of the NCA Board of Trustees for a two-year term. Jacobs most recently served as Vice Chair and will take over for departing NCA Board Chair Barry Rosenbaum, president of Nassau Candy Distributors.

"Tony's keen understanding of policy and politics, and his knowledge of the industry make him an incredibly effective thought leader for our industry," John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said.

"I am honored to take on this role to advocate on behalf of hundreds of confectionery companies and the nearly 58,000 American workers they employ," Tony Jacobs, president of Bazooka Candy Brands, said. "In a challenging environment, our industry remains strong and vibrant as consumers, now more than ever, want treats in their lives. I look forward to working with the NCA membership and staff to ensure the continued strength of this cherished industry."

Jacobs served as the association's political action committee chair and was instrumental in building an effective and successful CandyPAC. Prior to leading Bazooka Candy Brands, Jacobs worked for more than a decade in marketing roles at Nabisco, Unilever and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. A native of New Jersey, Jacobs earned his B.A. in political science from The George Washington University and an M.B.A. from The Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia.

NCA also announced additional appointments to its Board of Trustees. Jerry Hagedorn, executive vice president of Barry Callebaut will serve as Vice Chair of the NCA Board. Five industry representatives will join the Board, including:

Carrie Abbott , Newfangled Confections

John Kretchmer , American Licorice Company

Rob Nelson , Elmer Chocolate

Stephanie Stuckey , Stuckey's

Steve Gohde , The Allan Sullivan Company

NCA represents more than 400 member companies in the confectionery industry from multi-national, global manufacturers to small, family-owned businesses. Together, the confectionery industry spans the entire country and plays an important role in the U.S. economy. With more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states, the industry provides thousands of good-paying jobs, and it supports hundreds of thousands more beyond that. In fact, for every job created in confectionery manufacturing, another 11 are supported in related industries, creating a 1:11 multiplier effect.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

