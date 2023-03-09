Non-Invasive Test Enables Simple and Low-Cost Screening for Stroke Risk Assessment.

Study Shows New Hardware and Audio Analysis Methods Provide Accurate Screening for Carotid Stenosis

NEW ORLEANS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bongiovi Medical & Health Technologies' (BMHT) medical team, led by lead investigator Dr. Thomas Haffey and CTO Joseph Butera III, presented the findings of the groundbreaking study at The American College of Cardiology/World Heart Foundation annual meeting March 4-8 in New Orleans.

Carotid atherosclerosis is ubiquitous and carries with it numerous pathological conditions. Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a stroke, and every 3.5 seconds, someone dies of a stroke. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes are leading causes of stroke, and one in three US adults has at least one of these conditions or habits. Early detection of significant carotid stenosis (SCS) and intervention are an essential component of managing the disease.

The study was conducted in late 2022 and directed by Dr. Haffey, lead investigator, and BMHT CMO Dr. Daniel Weiss.

"This bedside screening tool provides an essential component of any comprehensive stroke risk management system" said Dr Thomas Haffey, lead investigator. "As a low-cost electronic stethoscope design, this technology is well suited for underserved patient demographics and telemedicine applications and has obvious integration potential with AI methods."

About the study: Combining an investigational, custom-designed carotid stethoscope (Aria) and smart phone app developed by Bongiovi Acoustic Labs, all patients had recordings made of right and left sides, in a matter of a few minutes. The recordings were processed digitally using Bongiovi's FDA-certified MDPS software, and then spectrographically analyzed to derive two novel parameters: percent bruit onset time and bruit spectrographic shape. Patients then underwent carotid ultrasound imaging to determine the degree of carotid stenosis. The ultrasound results were compared with the Aria auscultation results to determine performance metrics.

The study results are impressive, with a negative predictive value of significant carotid stenosis at 99%-that is 99% accurate that you don't have SCS. For those patients who have a bruit, combining the two novel acoustic metrics yielded 100% specificity and 90% sensitivity for the presence of SCS.

"This is a great example of turning extremely advanced technology into a simple, highly accurate bedside tool for the fight against a lethal, ubiquitous disease" said Dr. Daniel Weiss, BMHT CMO.

About BMHT BMHT (bal-medical.com) : BMHT is a subsidiary of Bongiovi Media & Technology, a privately held company whose patented technology was originally conceived in the recording studio. Now BMT's vast patent portfolio provides audio-related solutions that improve consumer electronics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, broadcast, communications, and machine diagnostics.

