Polar Racking Awarded with Three Solar Projects Totaling 19 MW

Polar Racking to provide their terrain-following Axsus single-axis tracker for three New York community solar projects.

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading solar PV mounting solutions provider, Polar Racking, announced today that they have been awarded three community solar projects totaling 19 Megawatts (MW DC ) in upstate New York. Polar Racking will supply engineering design services and the true terrain-following Axsus single-axis tracker to Camillus Site 1 (6.61 MW), Camillus Stie 2 (6.64 MW) and Vernon Site 1 (5.93 MW), located in New York state. Polar will complete their supply of all the equipment in Q1-2023.

Axsus Sol-X Single Axis Tracker powered by Polar Racking. The only true terrain-following tracker on the marker. (CNW Group/Polar Racking) (PRNewswire)

Chosen for its ability to follow the undulating terrain and to perform significant pre-assembly in a controlled environment, the Axsus design stands apart from other single-axis trackers through its rigorous testing in automotive standards.

"Polar Racking is proud that the Axsus single-axis tracker was selected for three additional New York community solar projects," said Vishal Lala, Managing Partner Polar Racking. "I believe that the Axsus tracker will continue to be the solution of choice for projects throughout the USA because its ability to reduce grading costs and assembly times for developers and installers."

Initially designed in the laboratories of a leading automotive manufacturer, the components and design of the Axsus single-axis tracker have been rigorously tested to automotive standards. Highly evolved automotive manufacturing best practices have been applied to tracker installation methodology for a modular, on-site factory process to increase assembly efficiencies.

Polar Racking continues to grow with an active pipeline of over 1,000 MW across the United States and Canada.

About Polar Racking

Founded in 2009, Polar Racking is a North American leading supplier of PV mounting solutions. Polar offers a strong line up of commercial and utility-scale ground-mount, single-axis tracker, and carport solutions. With over 3 GW of PV mounting systems installed in North America, Polar Racking is focused on developing innovative racking solutions that enable our clients to build and own systems at the lowest installed cost per kWh.

