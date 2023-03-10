BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Massachusetts

Statewide online mobile betting platform complements retail sportsbook at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, launched its mobile app in Massachusetts today, giving customers access to a variety of online betting options and benefits tied to MGM Resorts' premier destinations nationwide, including MGM Springfield.

"The debut of sports betting in Massachusetts has delivered an incredible amount of excitement and activity to our retail Sportsbook at MGM Springfield," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We're proud to expand our best-in-class wagering experience statewide during one of sports' biggest months of action."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly sports betting platform experience, giving Massachusetts sports fans the ability to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. Integration with MGM Rewards allows Massachusetts's BetMGM users to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide including MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and Beau Rivage in Mississippi.

The mobile app complements MGM Springfield's BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge that opened in January 2023. The space features a 45-foot LED viewing wall and four betting windows, making it easy for guests to access a variety of sports wagering options. The resort is home to 18 sports betting kiosks conveniently located throughout the gaming area.

Chris Kelley, President of MGM Springfield, said, "Today's news is an unprecedented opportunity for us to extend the MGM Resorts experience beyond our walls to connect with customers statewide while also improving the convenience and technology for our guests at the resort. From Boston to Amherst, fans can now be a part of the excitement with just a touch of the button that only BetMGM and MGM Springfield can deliver."

Earlier this week, BetMGM was named an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Boston Red Sox. As part of the partnership, the BetMGM logo will be featured on the Green Monster, Fenway Park's iconic left field wall, for the 2023 season.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new jurisdictions, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

Also, BetMGM and MGM Resorts are both partners with the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan. ® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible, legal sports wagering. This announcement comes as BetMGM and MGM Resorts join the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in promoting Problem Gambling Awareness Month throughout March.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM Springfield

Covering three city blocks in the heart of downtown Springfield, Mass., MGM Springfield offers an integrated resort experience with more than 125,000 square feet of gaming space, a 240-room boutique hotel on Main Street and inspired dining headlined by The Chandler Steakhouse, Tap Sports Bar and Costa. MGM Springfield also features a seven-screen Regal luxury cinema complex, bowling lanes, Top Golf Swing Suite and a seasonally programmed outdoor plaza displaying local art, events and talent. In 2020, MGM Springfield received the world's first New Construction Platinum LEED certification for a gaming resort. For more information, visit mgmspringfield.com , the MGM Springfield Newsroom , call (413) 273-5000 or find us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the availability of the BetMGM platform in Massachusetts and integration of BetMGM in the MGM Rewards program. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

