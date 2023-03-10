BRAND BUILDERS SHAUN NEFF AND PJ BRICE LAUNCH BEACH HOUSE VENTURES, A UNIQUE VENTURE INCUBATOR TAILORED TO BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE BRANDS

With annual revenue surpassing $250m this year, the entrepreneurial duo behind Beach House Group are expanding their business empire with a new, non-traditional venture vehicle

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, accomplished entrepreneurs Shaun Neff and PJ Brice announced the launch of Beach House Ventures. Founder friendly, with a best-in-class shared service platform, the venture vehicle will offer an incomparable experience for nascent brands in the beauty and lifestyle spaces. Far from a traditional venture capital or private equity establishment where their real value generally stops after the check, Beach House Ventures brings a proven track record as serial entrepreneurs, and with that, a singular comprehensive understanding of the entrepreneurial experience and success in exiting companies.

Hoping to alleviate the overall fundraising decline that is continuing into 2023, Beach House Ventures represents a new and exciting funding mechanism for founders. They offer emerging brands all the financial benefits of a private equity firm, and in addition to an industry leading shared service platform, brand building expertise, and vital global retail relationships already in place at Beach House Group, their wildly successful incubator and launchpad for funding, optimizing, and scaling brands. At this stage BHV is already in conversations with a number of brands in the categories of clinical skincare, unique cosmetics & sunless tanning.

Founded in 2018 by Neff and Brice, Beach House Group is the creator of well-known brands including PATTERN with Tracee Ellis Ross, BÉIS with Shay Mitchell, MOON Oral Beauty with Kendall Jenner & Odell Beckham Jr. and FLORENCE BY MILLS with Millie Bobby Brown. Although Beach House Group has incubated brands with world-renowned talent, Shaun and PJ recognize that incredible brand founders can play an essential role to success. The duo is currently working on a fragrance with no ties to any celebrity names. Through their strong partnerships with global retail giants Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and specialty retailers, Beach House Group is set to surpass $250 million in annual revenue. Current brands on their roster have garnered multiple awards from WWD, ALLURE, ESSENCE, WOMEN'S HEALTH, GLAMOUR, and COSMOPOLITAN, to name a select few. The launch of Beach House Ventures will expand on Beach House Group's meteoric success and take beauty and lifestyle funding and brand building to a new frontier.

"Like me, Beach House Ventures is not your traditional venture group," said Co-founder Shaun Neff. "We know what it's like to be entrepreneurs, we understand the hustle and the struggles. We are in the rare position to give visionary founders a once in a lifetime opportunity to scale a global business. With our experience and our solid network, from retailers to talent we are super excited to be the rocket fuel behind the founder."

"We've harnessed our individual and shared experience to start Beach House Ventures, and now we're ready to find and work with the next generation of entrepreneurs to take their business to the next level," said Co-Founder PJ Brice.

As far as what Neff and Brice look for in potential brands, the parameters are simple but clear: Beach House Ventures seeks the best of the best. From visionary founders with brands that have that "wow" factor, up and coming companies with a proven track record of success in garnering engaged communities, innovative products that show promise and exhibit market differentiators, to unique founders with a story to tell, Neff and Brice are constantly on the lookout for products that have a clear and obvious reason for being. Those brands on the verge are the ones Beach House Ventures will welcome into their ecosystem and shepherd to scale and exit.

And that distinctive ecosystem is what makes Beach House Ventures truly special. Neff and Brice's extensive experience and overwhelming success offers brands unparalleled expertise, whether it's anticipating the pain points and overcoming them, or identifying the game-changing opportunities and seizing them, Beach House Ventures is in the unique position of being not only a source for funding, but a source for invaluable navigation and comprehensive support at every possible level. From building, scaling, to eventual exit, Beach House Ventures is poised to be the one-stop shop future of the brand building world.

Potential brands should reach out directly via the inquiry form at Beach House Ventures' website https://www.beachhousegrp.com/ventures. Each inquiry will be thoughtfully vetted and analyzed by the team set in place at BHV and turned over to Shaun and PJ to engage properly.

Beach House Ventures is here to revolutionize the way emerging beauty brands obtain funding, succeed on a global level, and ultimately exit. Worlds away from a traditional private equity or venture fund, Beach House Ventures is founder-friendly, with an in-house, best-in-class shared service platform and operating team to support brands at every phase of development up to launch and beyond.

