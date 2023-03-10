This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including an International Women's Day recap.
- Savoy Magazine Unveils the Most Influential Executives in Diversity & Inclusion in its 22nd Anniversary Issue
These executives have implemented innovative diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies to recruit, retain, elevate, and embrace diverse talent.
- Ladies of Virtue Launches "This Black Girl" Campaign to Spotlight Next Generation of Female Trailblazers
"This Black Girl" will highlight inspiring stories throughout the month of March, focused on high school seniors and alumni who have emerged as community role models and serve as an inspiration for younger generations.
- Mexican TV audiences back AI dubbing over subtitles
A YouGov poll of 1,002 Mexican adults found that more than half (58%) preferred watching content localized with AI dubbing over a subtitled equivalent, with the strongest preference displayed by those who watch the least foreign language TV.
- Wondershare Filmora offers free download on select effects packs as part of their "Share the Spotlight" Campaign that empowers Black Creators
Be it a community member, an artist, a designer, a local business owner, a filmmaker of any stripe, an influencer or anyone who comes to mind when you think of Black talent, Wondershare wants to shine a spotlight on these stories so that the world can see them.
- Survey Says: The Most Age-Friendly States
On the AgeFriendly.org platform, older residents rated their own town on a number of dimensions of "age-friendliness", using a structure defined by the World Health Organization combined with net promoter score (NPS) survey methodology.
- 'STEM Adventures' to offer science-focused play at Kiddie Academy franchise locations nationwide
"STEM Adventures," a free community event promoting science, technology, engineering and math exploration through developmentally appropriate activities for children, ages 2 through 12, will be held at Kiddie Academy franchise locations nationwide March 18-19 and April 1-2.
- Colgate-Palmolive Continues Commitment to Creating Pathways to Education for Black and African American Students with Second Annual Inspire Our Future Scholarship Program
Colgate will award up to 10 educational grants that are $10,000 each to students who demonstrate a sustained commitment to their communities and are pursuing majors in Sales/Marketing or Supply Chain, through its second annual Inspire our Future scholarship program.
- The Children's Place and Eli Manning Team Up to Treat Hundreds of NJ Families to a Memorable Day
Eli Manning and The Children's Place celebrated the start of the Easter season by hand-delivering filled-to-the-brim Easter baskets to the children of Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital, plus a special surprise for 7-year old patient and football super-fan, Shane McCooe.
International Women's Day Recap
Wednesday marked International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Catch up on a few of the releases related to IWD and this year's theme, #EmbraceEquity:
- SoHo Mirror Installation Reflects Self-Love on International Women's Day
Each mirror carries a message of empowerment written across the reflective surface to encourage commuters to embrace their own journeys of self-love.
- Rachael Ray Partners with New Restaurant 'Trust Bae' to Mentor Ambitious Women Chefs
Each Trust Bae location will serve as an incubator of each woman chef's unique culinary concept, providing an outlet to express their culinary journey in a safe, invigorating, nurturing space.
- Acclaimed women's organizations and scholars offer curated lists of best resources to honor Women's History Month
WorldCat.org has collaborated with some of the most renowned women's organizations and scholars to share thought-provoking lists of important works about, by, and for women.
- Hyundai Launches Third-Annual Women in STEM Scholarship
For 2023, five female STEM students will receive a scholarship in the amount of $10,000 USD each. Eligible students can apply for the award by writing an essay of 500 words or more on how they think the future of mobility can be improved to better serve communities and enhance quality of life through STEM-related solutions.
SOURCE PR Newswire