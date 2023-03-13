Anthropologie Weddings Releases Results of First Comprehensive Bridal Survey, Produced by Vogue with Anthropologie

Leading Bridal Brands Partner to Create Definitive Style Guide Encompassing Entire Bridal Shopping Journey

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie Weddings, the thoughtfully curated bridal collection from beloved lifestyle retailer Anthropologie, announced today the release of the results from their first-ever comprehensive bridal survey produced by Vogue with Anthropologie. Vogue is the industry-leading platform that showcases the most inspirational weddings from around the world with an intimate look at modern-day celebrations.

Coming together to create a definitive guide to wedding style for the full bridal journey, the two leading bridal brands polled more than 2,000 people from the Vogue insiders, as well as customers of Anthropologie and fellow brands at URBN Inc. By analyzing data collected from currently engaged and recently married brides, Anthropologie Weddings set out to understand how style and fashion fit into the wedding planning process, ultimately dissecting current trends, curating a start-to-finish wedding wardrobe, and outlining the essentials for 2023 celebrations.

"We are thrilled to release the results of our first Anthropologie Weddings bridal survey," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer of Anthropologie. "As social media continues its primacy in sharing the most important moments of our lives, we have taken note that the curation of the full wedding experience has increased in popularity. To best serve the needs of today's modern bride, we wanted to utilize both Anthropologie's and Vogue's marketplace influence to better understand the desired styles and trends, brides' expectations, and how we can be the best resource as they move through the different stages of their bridal journey."

Top results in the Anthropologie Weddings x Vogue survey include:

Additional findings from the report, which provides comprehensive data and insights on consumer shopping behaviors and trends, will be released in a three-part sponsored series on Vogue.com through May.

