DCS Names Lori Marracino Vice President of Proposal Development and Strategic Communications

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Marracino as Vice President of Proposal Development and Strategic Communications. Since joining DCS in 2010, Lori has played an essential role in all stages of the company's proposal development. In this new role, Lori will continue and expand her leadership of proposal development and strategic communications efforts as an integral part of the DCS growth strategy.

"As a long-time contributor to the success at DCS, it gives us great pleasure to promote Lori to Vice President," commented Raul Sagun, DCS Chief Growth Officer. "Through her leadership in proposal development and marketing initiatives, DCS's image will be more aligned with our values, resonating better with our customers and resulting in a more compelling and effective brand. Few in our industry have Lori's drive and commitment."

Lori brings more than 25 years of Government contracting experience across the business development lifecycle, with particular focus on all phases of proposal management and solution development. She previously held positions at DCS as Proposal Center Director and Director, Capture and Proposal Development. Lori holds a BA in Professional Writing and Creative Writing from Carnegie Mellon University as well as a Master of Journalism degree from Temple University.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

