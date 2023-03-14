GNC Kicks Off Total Lean® Week 2023 with Launch of Limited Edition Girl Scouts of the USA® Flavor

GNC AMP Wheybolic™ and GNC Total Lean® Lean Shake™25 now available in Toast-Yay™ Cookie Inspired Flavor

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two successful flavor introductions to the Girl Scout Cookie inspired lineup in the past year, GNC and Girl Scouts of the USA® (GSUSA) are turning it up a notch in 2023 with an all-new, limited time flavor launch. Now consumers can enjoy fan favorites GNC AMP Wheybolic™ and GNC Total Lean® Lean Shake™25 in GSUSA's Toast-Yay™, a delicious Cinnamon French Toast inspired flavor, available for a limited time at GNC. Plus, making this drop even more exciting is the launch of Total Lean® Week 2023. Consumers can try this new, sure-to-be-favorite flavor and stock up on all other brand products during this buy one, get one 50 percent off sale from March 9, 2023 to March 15, 2023.

"We're focused on continued investment in innovation across our first-party brands. Earlier this year we brought in a new GNC Total Lean® flavor profile (Irish Crème) and a new delivery format (bundles). And now, with the introduction of Toast-Yay™, a Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavor we're able to bring a brand new, exciting flavor to the masses," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Our consumers look for fun flavors in their favorite science-backed products at GNC and this extension to our Girl Scout portfolio delivers."

GNC Girl Scout Toast-Yay!™ products are now available in the following product formulations in-store and online at GNC.com:

"Since 2021 our collaboration has allowed both Girl Scouts of the USA® and GNC to deliver on their mission to consumers," said Wendy Lou, Chief Revenue Officer, GSUSA. "We're honored to expand our licensing relationship with another flavor-first launch and know our shared commitment and values will continue to make positive inroads with customers across the country."

Please check with your local council, a Girl Scout you know, or use our Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies.

With 111 councils nationwide, GSUSA has a presence in every zip code. GSUSA invites girls and adults to join the Girl Scout Movement and begin their journey to fun, friendship, leadership, and exploration today. Girls K-12 can begin their leadership journey with Girl Scouts at any point in the year by joining at www.girlscouts.org.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com . To learn more about GNC and Girl Scouts of the USA® products, please visit https://www.gnc.com/brands/girl-scouts/.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Girl Scouts of the USA ®

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

