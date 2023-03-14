Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Provides an Update on Recent Bank Failures

Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital BDC, Inc., a business development company (NASDAQ: GBDC, www.golubcapitalbdc.com), today published a letter summarizing key findings from Golub Capital's work to date to assess GBDC's potential risk exposures related to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") and Signature Bank ("SBNY"). In short, Golub Capital believes GBDC and its investment adviser are in a strong capital and liquidity position, and, based on such work to date, Golub Capital has not identified material problems or risks related to the SVB and SBNY failures. The full letter is available here.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golub-capital-bdc-inc-provides-an-update-on-recent-bank-failures-301772261.html

SOURCE Golub Capital BDC, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.