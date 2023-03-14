Happy St Patrick's Day - Fill Your Heart with Ireland

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is only one place to be on St Patrick's Day and that is Ireland. The stunning emerald isle is alive with color, brimming with energy, and is waiting to welcome vacationers for the experience of a lifetime.

St Patrick's Festival is truly one of the great spectacles of the world — a week-long celebration of music, dance and outdoor shows culminating in the fabulous St. Patrick's Day parade through the historic streets of Dublin on March 17th. Regional parades take place in cities such as Kilkenny, Limerick and Killarney. Check out our Dublin parade livestream here.

One can also visit the 'Home of St Patrick' in Northern Ireland and visit the St Patrick's center in Downpatrick which is the world's only permanent exhibit to our patron saint.

The St Patrick's festival is the highlight of the early vacation season. We have fabulous new attractions including the Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge; just a short drive from Belfast, the newly designated UNESCO City of Music. Titanic Belfast has also just enjoyed a fantastic new refresh. For literature lovers, MOLI, the new museum of Irish literature is a great place to follow in the footsteps of Wilde, Shaw, Yeats and Behan.

Luxury – Ireland is now synonymous with luxury. Castles, resorts and manor homes dot the island. Cashel Palace, Ashford Castle, Culloden Estate and Spa, and may others, offer the warmest of welcome in the most opulent of surroundings.

Sustainability - We love sharing our beautiful island with the world, but we want to do it the sustainable way. With our commitment and your help, we can keep loving this place and leave no trace. Of course, preserving the environment is a big part of it but it's also about appreciating the traditions, culture and customs of a place, and supporting its independent business.

Outdoors – Stunning scenery, open spaces and our rugged coastline, make Ireland a perfect outdoor vacation destination. Surf along the Wild Atlantic Way, Kayak through Ireland's Hidden heartlands, or ramble along Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast.

So, join us and be part of our global celebration. Visit www.Ireland.com and see our fantastic St Patrick's Day great value offers for 2023 and beyond.

Choose Ireland in 2023, the welcome has never been warmer.

