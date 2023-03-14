IBUSINESS FUNDING ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR LENDING AS A SERVICE DIVISION

Leading lending solution provider hires experienced industry veteran

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBusiness Funding is proud to announce the appointment of J.M. Chuck Evans as the new Executive Director of Lending as a Service (LaaS). Chuck will be instrumental in driving the growth of the Lending as a Service product and expanding the company's presence in the SBA lending industry.

J.M. Chuck Evans - Executive Director of Lending as a Service (LaaS) (PRNewswire)

With over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, extensive knowledge of start-up business building, and growing profitable businesses, Chuck brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the iBusiness Funding team. Before joining iBusiness Funding, Chuck held several senior leadership positions at top financial institutions, where he successfully developed and implemented strategies that resulted in significant revenue growth for his clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to our team," said Justin Levy, CEO of iBusiness Funding. "His extensive experience in lending and business development, combined with his deep understanding of the SBA industry, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the efforts for our Lending as a Service product. We are on pace to process and fund over $200M in new SBA 7(a) loans this year with our existing LaaS clients, so we have a great base from which to grow."

iBusiness Funding's revolutionary LaaS product offers full back office and loan processing services to banks and lenders of all sizes. The product is designed to serve as an integral part of a lender's growth by allowing them to lend profitably to small and medium-sized businesses, increase their lending capacity, and enhance their downside and disaster planning strategies.

"I am excited to join iBusiness Funding and lead the efforts for the Lending as a Service product," said Chuck Evans. "I believe that this service has the potential to revolutionize the lending industry through key differentiators, including advanced technology, transparent real-time reporting, comprehensive SBA loan compliance, and the utilization of highly experienced SBA talent. This product ultimately ensures that our clients can accurately provide compliant and profitable SBA 7(a) loans to their borrowers at scale. I am committing to working hard to help our clients grow and become efficient, scaled lenders."

With Chuck's appointment, iBusiness Funding is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the lending industry. The company looks forward to working with Chuck to drive the growth of the LaaS product and provide businesses with the funding they need to succeed.

About iBusiness Funding: iBusiness Funding is a leading provider of lending solutions for banks and lenders of all sizes with a specialization in SBA lending. The company offers a range of products and services designed with a core mission to streamline the business lending process to get efficient capital into the hands of small and medium-sized businesses. iBusiness Funding originates and services loans from $5,000 up to $5,000,000 and sees over 1,000 business loan applications through its platform daily. For more information, visit www.ibusinessfunding.com .

