OKdo and Global Partners to Showcase Comprehensive Suite of Single Board Computer Solutions at Embedded World 2023

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKdo , the innovative Single Board Computer (SBC) and Internet of Things arm of RS Group , will showcase a wide variety of demonstrations at this year's Embedded World held on March 14 - 16, 2023.

OKdo Logo (PRNewsfoto/OKdo) (PRNewswire)

Leading technology solutions from OKdo's partners such as Useful Sensors , Arduino , ASUS IoT , BeagleBoard.org , Rockchip, OStream , Collabora, Qoitech and LAIIER will be on display in Hall 3A, Stand 540 at NürnbergMesse Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg, Germany.

Demonstrations: Visit OKdo's booth to see the following product technologies:

Real world applications:

Useful Sensors: The person sensor is an industry-leading, low-cost, coin-sized module with a camera on the front and a microcontroller on the back that detects people's faces and outputs data about the subject where they are relative to a device, as well as accurately performs facial recognition. A few example applications for this technology include, but are not limited to, person detection, QR code scanning, gesture, speech recognition, and more.

BeaglePlay: The BeagleBoard.org Foundation announced the global availability of BeaglePlay, the most adaptable open-source performance platform available. Built on a proven open-source Linux approach, BeaglePlay has a feature set that includes built-in wired and wireless connectivity and ability to connect to a wide selection of sensor and prototyping systems with thousands of options, as well as interfaces and processing performance to support them. It is designed to simplify the process of adding sensors, actuators, indicators, human interfaces, and connectivity to an embedded system. BeagleConnect Freedom was also launched as a compatible platform to BeaglePlay. Built around the TI CC1352P7 microcontroller, it supports both 2.4-GHz and long-range, low-power Sub-1 GHz wireless protocols.

LAIIER Evaluation Kit: The kits contain everything you need to quickly deploy a proof of concept in your environment to instantly realise the benefits of this new novel technology. All required parts for an initial deployment are included in the box: a Severn or Trent Evaluation Board, multiple Severn or Trent Sensors, and a Micro USB cable to power the board and send data to a computer via USB Serial. The kits are appropriate for lab testing and data logging in PoCs.

ASUS: The ASUS Tinker Board range delivers a choice of high-performance AI solutions in a compact credit card form factor. The Tinker Board 2 S delivers a robust and highly configurable solution with a firmware over the air (FOTA) solution ready to go. The Tinker Edge T is equipped with the NXP i.MX 8M SoC and the powerful Google Edge TPU delivering 4TOPS of machine learning performance. OKdo will also be demonstrating the Tinker Board Edge R which is built with the high specification Rockchip RK3399Pro to deliver 3TOPS of artificial intelligence performance in a familiar credit card sized form factor and operates across an extended temperature range.

OStream: Together with OKdo, integrators can now further enrich video and audio streams with the context to take real-time action at the edge while delivering image search engine features in their applications. OKdo has licensed OStream's PipeRunner technology that automatically delegates Edge AI operations to the most optimised hardware component available across the cluster.

Arduino: OKdo is one of Arduino's largest resellers. Over the last few years, Arduino has significantly broadened its product portfolio. Featured will be a variety of products used by Makers, developers, and students including: Portenta machine control, X8, OPTA, Nicla Sense ME, Portenta H7, Nicla vision, and others.

Collabora: Real-time video encoding and decoding using an ML model running on The Arm Mali GPU of a Radxa ROCK 4SE SBC to minimise network bandwidth. Whether it's writing a line of code or shaping a long-term strategic software development plan, Collabora can accelerate and facilitate the realisation of your embedded open-source projects.

ROCK SBCs, computer modules and accessories ecosystem

OKdo's range of reliable and low-power single-board computers are developed in collaboration with Radxa. It offers class-leading capabilities, hardware and performance in industry standard form factors.

Offering a unique combination of hardware, software, development support, manufacturing services and community projects, ROCK SBCs are the world's first solutions uniquely focused on meeting the rapidly evolving needs of customers, makers, entrepreneurs, industrial designers, educators and resellers.

"OKdo is all about creating meaningful partnerships with the most innovative companies in the world. Together, we will be able to design a better and more sustainable world. I am proud of the great brands that we are showcasing in our Embedded World booth. For anyone in the world who wants to innovate, come talk to OKdo; we are open for business, and we will help you go from maker space to market place in the smoothest possible way," said Sander Arts, CMO of OKdo.

To learn more, please visit https://www.okdo.com/us/events/#h-embedded-world-2023 .

Submit an idea to win a partnership with OKdo, valued at $50,000. The challenge is free to enter and open to everyone until April 12th. To learn more, please visit https://www.okdo.com/us/okdo-rock-engineering-challenge/ .

About OKdo

OKdo is a global technology company from RS Group plc which is disrupting single board computer (SBC) and IoT segments. Offering a unique combination of hardware, software, development support, manufacturing services and community projects, it is the world's first business uniquely focused on meeting the rapidly evolving needs of SBC and IoT customers, from makers and entrepreneurs to industrial designers, educators and resellers. To learn more, please visit https://www.okdo.com/ .

www.okdo.com | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032026/3937353/OKdo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKdo