POCKET.WATCH PARTNERS WITH JELLYSMACK FOR $25 MILLION FUND TO FUEL NEW GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR KIDS & FAMILY CREATORS

Leading Kids and Family Entertainment Company Adds First of Its Kind Financing Structure for Kid-Creator Economy

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch , the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, has partnered with Jellysmack , the global creator company, to expedite growth opportunities for the pocket.watch portfolio of creator partners. Jellysmack has committed up to $25 million to finance pocket.watch creators' video catalogs in customized ways that serve the specialized needs of kids and family creators.

Jellysmack leverages proprietary AI technology to detect and develop the world's best creators. When it comes to kids and family content on YouTube, the company's data shows the category experiences shifting algorithms and revenue fluctuations more so than other verticals. Additionally, the laws and policies around monetizing made-for-kids content through advertising are more challenging than other categories.

Together, under the partnership, both companies aim to create stability and predictability for kids and family creators enabling them to invest more heavily in their content, thanks to Jellysmack's creator financing and pocket.watch's tailored assets for monetizing kids and family content on and off YouTube, including pocket.watch being only one of a small group of companies that is able to direct-sell ad inventory on the YouTube Kids service.

"Collaborating with pocket.watch allows us to work with a whole new sector of content creators and aligns with our mission of enabling the best creators to Go Bigger," said Sean Atkins, President of Jellysmack. "We have a shared philosophy and purpose in the creator economy, and are thrilled to now be linked to some of the top names in kids and family entertainment through this partnership."

Pocket.watch partners The Stella Show and The Onyx Family are the first creators to tap into the Jellysmack fund. The Stella Show has already hired a writer and director with the financing to help them take their content to the next level. The Stella Show family of channels on YouTube just reached 1 billion lifetime views and pocket.watch has already seen success clearing, packaging and distributing their content across pocket.watch's FAST channels and other streamers such as The Roku Channel Kids & Family.

"We did a tremendous amount of research into finding the absolute best company to partner with on this new fund and Jellysmack stood head and shoulders above the rest," said Chase Landau, SVP Creator Partnerships, pocket.watch. "This partnership adds a whole new dimension to the value we can create for this unique set of creators focused on great kids and family content."

Jellysmack is a strategic partner to hundreds of the world's top creators, including names like MrBeast and PewDiePie, but the partnership with pocket.watch is the company's biggest move to date into the kids and family category.

Pocket.watch invests heavily in expanding creators businesses including through off-YouTube content syndication on to premium, curated platforms like Hulu, The Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto and many others. The new fund with Jellysmack adds significant value for creating the desired stability and predictability specifically for kids and family creators. Pocket.watch creator partners will be able to tap into the new Jellysmack fund through specialized financing packages constructed for different growth scenarios.

Also, coming later this year, pocket.watch is producing a premium series with The Stella Show that will premiere on pocket.watch's SVOD service Ryan and Friends Plus, the largest independent kids and family SVOD in the United States, available on Amazon Prime Channels.

ABOUT JELLYSMACK

Jellysmack is the global creator company that uses technology to turn the talented video creators of today into the digital icons of tomorrow. Our powerful AI detects the most promising creators and helps skyrocket their social growth through multi-platform distribution, financial backing, and data-driven content production. Jellysmack's all-encompassing infrastructure provides the world's best creators with solutions they need to save time, take risks, and maximize their value.

Jellysmack is a trusted growth partner that currently helps hundreds of top creators Go Bigger across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and more. Our elite roster includes names like MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, KallmeKris, Brad Mondo, and PewDiePie.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Pocket.watch's gaming division, p.w Games, boasts multiple mobile game successes including Love, Diana Fashion Fabulous and Tag with Ryan, which together boast over 40 million downloads.

The company generates massive value for advertisers and digital creators through their in-house creative and media agency, clock.work, which creates best in class media and branded entertainment campaigns with the world's largest advertisers, marrying the massive reach of the pocket.watch network audience with custom integrations and scaled media programs across YouTube, YouTube Kids, mobile gaming, OTT channels and the metaverse.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht, David Williams and Jon Moonves.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch .

