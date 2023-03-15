NEW BLOOMFULLY "I BELIEVE IN ME" PROGRAM PROVIDES PREVENTION AND SOLUTIONS FOR THE CURRENT MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS IN ADOLESCENT GIRLS

With its tested "Grow and Share'" living pattern, "I Believe in Me" teaches life tools and habits to fight and protect against the rapid decline of mental health and happiness in girls ages 10-13.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfully Group, LLC launches "I Believe in Me," an easily-accessible online mentoring program for tween girls, aimed at protecting and strengthening them amidst an uncertain and destructive social climate.

"My daughter is stronger, happier & more motivated. This is the program every tween girl needs right now."

This one-of-a-kind, garden-themed mentoring program promotes self-motivation and resilience. The hosts guide girls as they work in their "Garden of Life": establishing daily routines, actions and mindsets during their formative years, resulting in happiness and habits that last a lifetime.

"My daughter is stronger, happier, and more motivated than I have ever seen her after starting the "I Believe in Me" program. This is the real back-up every parent of a tween girl needs right now. I am so grateful I found this program." -Current parent of an "I Believe in Me" girl.

"I Believe in Me" provides each girl with a safe, personalized website that teaches immediately available tools and skills to increase happiness and success in time management, talent development, relationships, life habits and performance. Parents are also supported as their daughter finds joy, friends and guidance on a safe, private platform.

Members are instructed through weekly episodes called "Planting The Seeds;" how-to tutorials called "Bloom Videos;" and monthly, live "How's it Growing" online discussions/parties. The program also covers skincare, fashion, friendships, nutrition, make-up, mindset tools, crafts, baking and more! Expert women in these fields teach and inspire members to try new things and share their goodness with others. Different membership options are available to support any lifestyle.

"We believe the purpose of life is to find joy and happiness! Current mental health studies reveal extreme threats to happiness levels in adolescent girls. We offer the happy solutions these girls and their parents desperately need right now!" says Katie Parker, Bloomfully Founder and CEO.

Company Background

Bloomfully Group, I Believe in Me, is a nationwide company, promoting strong minds, strong hearts in strong girls.

Website and Social Media

Bloomfully.com/ibelieveinme

Instagram: @ibelieveinmegirls

