What’s New: 2024 Lexus NX 250 / 350 / 350h / 450h+

Four powertrains, including two hybrid electric models

Lexus Interface includes wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Voice Assistant and available Digital Key

Available Advanced Park aids with perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting

Color-keyed elements added to the glove box and passenger side center console

PLANO, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the "Lexus Electrified" vision, the NX line continues to provide an impressive range of powertrain options with elevated levels of driving performance, design and advanced technology. The 2024 NX is largely a carryover model from 2023. New for 2024, certain interior color offerings have been enhanced to create a seamless interior. In addition, certain interior colors have added color-keyed elements to the front and rear door panels.

Lexus Interface: An Elegant, Intuitive Connected Multimedia System

Lexus Interface multimedia system allows the NX to effortlessly integrate and navigate life's twists and turns. The eye-catching standard 9.8-inch, optically bonded touchscreen supplies intuitive technology at the occupants' fingertips. The screen's Human Machine Interface enhances user interaction through sight, touch and voice, while balancing accessibility needs. The optional, 14-inch touchscreen includes a three-year trial for Drive Connect services such as location guidance with Cloud Navigation, Destination Assist and Intelligent Assistant.

User Profiles enable the driver's personalized settings and experience can be kept securely in the cloud and accessed on the go in other Lexus Interface equipped vehicles. Once a profile is created in the Lexus App, guests can use a Bluetooth handheld device, smart key or manual login to access it.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant offers convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia and climate control.

Digital Key*

With an active Remote Connect subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. Digital Key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking or home delivery of packages. The Digital Key can be shared with up to seven more guests, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus App.

Cloud Navigation*

With a Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster, and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance.

The Lexus NX features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Guests can charge and stream wirelessly with the optional wireless charger which can be stowed away to maximize storage.

*Services and/or their features vary by model grade. If equipped, select services available by subscriptions or trials. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/nx for details.

NX 350 and 250: The Dynamic Duo of Gas Powertrains

The lower center of gravity and enhancements in vehicle dynamics combine for the increased performance of the 2.4L turbo on the NX 350. The eight-speed transmission supports the luxury crossover's 275 horsepower and 317 lb. ft. of torque. Combined, the NX has a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds with an EPA-estimated 24 MPG combined.

Additionally, the NX 250 features a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with start/stop functionality mated with an eight-speed transmission. This setup, available in both FWD and AWD options, has an EPA-estimated 28 combined MPG. The powerplant produces 203 horsepower and 184 lb. ft. of torque, resulting in 0-60 times of 8.2 seconds (FWD) and 8.6 seconds (AWD), and has an EPA-estimated 28 combined miles per gallon rating.

NX 350h: Horsepower and Hybrid Electric in One

The Lexus NX 350h brings power and fuel economy improvements to the mainstay of the alt-fuel family. The Lexus Hybrid Drive system pairs the D4-S fuel injection 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators for strong acceleration and passing performance. Instead of transfer gears and a driveshaft to the rear wheels, the AWD system employs a second, independent electric motor to drive the rear wheels when it detects it is needed to help support traction.

The updated hybrid powertrain produces 240 combined system horsepower, a 0-60 time of 7.2 seconds and a combined EPA-estimated 39 MPG.

NX 450h+: A Plug-in Crossover with Power

The NX 450h+ has an EPA-estimated 37-mile range on electric power only, made possible by the high-capacity lithium-ion battery. The system achieves the EV output equivalent to a 2.0-liter engine for an EPA-estimated combined 84 MPGe. When combined with the hybrid transaxle, a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine delivers on the performance luxury guests are seeking with an estimated 6.0 second 0-60 time.

A high-output, high-efficiency system designed to reduce power loss when converting from AC power to DC power results in faster charging times. Using the maximum charging current of 240V and under ideal conditions, the Lexus NX plug-in hybrid electric can be fully charged in approximately two-and-a-half hours when equipped with the optional 6.6 kW Expedited Onboard Charger. With the standard 3.3 kW on board charger, charge time goes up slightly to approximately four-and-a-half hours.

The NX employs an electronically controlled AWD system for a confident, sporty driving experience. Optimizing front and rear torque distribution according to the driving conditions, the driver can control the vehicle as intended. In turns, the NX AWD supplies exhilarating yet elegant control for normal to aggressive driving styles.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0: Safety with All Passengers in Mind

Drivers will enjoy added peace of mind thanks to Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, standard on 2024 NX models.

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. New features for LSS+ 3.0 include:

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation under certain daytime conditions.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it automatically slows the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed. For LSS+ 3.0, the new Curve Speed Management feature is added, which will aid to manage speed in curves when cruise control is engaged and may lower vehicle speed if needed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) - When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) - Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) - When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist.

F SPORT Handling: Performance and Style

For the 2024 model year, F SPORT Handling is available on the NX 350. The F SPORT Handling model turns up the driving dynamics with a sporty feel that is amplified by the Active Variable Suspension (AVS), and front and rear performance dampers. Exclusive to the F SPORT family, Dark Graphite Aluminum ornamentation, a unique meter, bolstered sport seats, steering wheel, and aluminum pedals and scuff plates set it apart. With perforated interior trim in Black and Circuit Red NuLuxe, the sport-inspired materials are integrated on the seats, steering wheel and center console.

The bold F SPORT grille is integrated into the front and rear bumpers for a remarkable first impression. The 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels are framed by color-key over fenders, improving curb appeal and adding to the sporty appearance. Topped with black roof rails and daylight opening window framing, exclusive F SPORT colors include Ultra White, Obsidian and Ultrasonic Mica Blue 2.0.

In addition, the F SPORT Luxury package on NX 350 can now be ordered with either the Moonroof or Panorama Glass Roof.

Calming Interior: Color, Textures and Light Illumination Create the Perfect Balance

Inside, drivers can create an oasis with nature-inspired Thematic Ambient Illumination, an optional feature that bathes the NX interior in a choice of 14 themes. Each theme has been carefully selected to express a full range of emotions and evoke a feeling of comfort, with themes including Rain Forest, Waterfall and Sunset.

Interior seat and console colors include Black, Black with Rich Cream, Palomino, and Rioja Red NuLuxe trim. New for 2024, these interiors will add color-keyed elements to the glove box and passenger side center console. In addition, the Circuit Red and Black/Rich Cream interior colors will add color-keyed elements to the front and rear door panels.

Black Open Pore wood trim adds an opulent touch to the Luxury model. Interior options include Black Prism ornamentation, an advanced looking Piano Black texture, features a three-dimensional fractal that is gradually carved more densely toward the rear so that it changes its expression with transitions of sunlight, creating a high-tech feel on the Premium model.

The optional Moonroof or Panorama Glass Roof gives both the front and rear passengers the ability to see the sky with just the push of a button. Its smooth gliding opening and closing motion supplies easy stargazing or added airflow on a sunny day.

2024 NX PRICING

Model # Model Name 24MY MSRP* 9820 NX 250 $40,205 9821 NX 250 Premium $43,255 9824 NX 250 AWD $41,805 9825 NX 250 AWD Premium $44,855 9834 NX 350 AWD $43,965 9835 NX 350 AWD Premium $47,015 9836 NX 350 AWD Luxury $50,105 9838 NX 350 AWD F SPORT $49,065 9844 NX 350h $43,805 9845 NX 350h Premium $46,855 9846 NX 350h Luxury $49,945 9852 NX 450h+ Luxury $58,655 9854 NX 450h+ F SPORT $59,905

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,150

