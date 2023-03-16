The Dial® Brand Celebrates 75 Years, Launches New & Improved Body Washes with Enhanced Formula and Sustainable Packaging

The Brand Known For Keeping Families Clean Evolves to Help Consumers 'Dial Up'

STAMFORD, Conn., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1948, consumers have trusted Dial® products to keep them and their families clean. Now, as Dial® celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the brand is going through a refresh and evolving their collection of body care products to 'Dial Up' the lives of its consumers.

Dial Body Wash Modernization (PRNewswire)

With its long-standing history of supporting healthy hygiene habits and sustainability practices, Dial® will continue to help deliver clean, healthy feeling skin with its new and improved line of Dial® Body Wash. This innovative line of 15 products will feature both established and new scents to evoke the nostalgia of the brand but with a formula upgrade to cleanse deep while being gentle on skin.

As a Product of the Year award winner, Dial® prides itself on delivering body wash formulas that leave skin feeling soft, fresh, and restored. The upgraded body washes will continue to deliver on these qualities with the new innovative HYDRACLEAN COMPLEX™ which includes Vitamin E. The new and improved body wash line is gentle on skin, removes dirt and impurities, and leaves the skin feeling deeply cleansed and hydrated. The mild formulas are dermatologist tested, pH balanced, free from Parabens, Phthalates, Silicones, Sulfated Surfactants and approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny program. Honoring Dial® brand's commitment to sustainability, the upgraded 16oz and 21oz body wash packaging is made from 100% recycled plastic in new ergonomically improved bottles.

"At Dial, we are committed to evolving our products to meet the needs of today's consumer. The enhancement of our body washes, featuring improved packaging and advanced formulations, help consumers 'Dial Up' to be their best selves mentally, and physically. Now with 100% recycled packaging and HYDRACLEAN COMPLEX, our new body washes cleanse deep while being gentle on skin, leaving it feeling healthy and renewed. We are proud to be leading the way in creating a more sustainable future for generations to come while providing the highest quality products. Our goal is to help our consumers feel confident and ready to conquer anything." --Vildan Oenpeker- Cerci, Senior Vice President Marketing North America.

When developing these body washes, Dial® looked at their target consumer - who she was and what she wanted. What they learned was that their consumer was status-driven and prioritized her mental, emotional, and physical health. This insight led to the development of the "Dial Up Your Day" campaign. This campaign allows Dial® to help its consumers be their best self, whether making a small change or a big transformation. When searching for a brand partner to help embody this message Dial® looked no further than Actor/Director Melissa Fumero. A busy mother and director/actor, Melissa is the epitome of the woman that does it all yet still prioritizes a moment to "Dial Up" herself.

"I am excited to partner with Dial on their #DialUpYourDay campaign and new body wash products," said actor/director Melissa Fumero. "What this campaign stands for, taking care of ourselves mentally, physically and emotionally, is something I really believe in. It is important to me to help spread this message of taking care of yourself, even in the smallest ways, and find those special moments where you can Dial Up Your Day."

"We are thrilled to be working with Melissa as our #DialUpYourDay partner! She is someone who identifies with our consumer base and appeals to those who might not always put themselves first. We look forward to working with Melissa and having her continue to spread the word about how she "Dial's Up" and hopefully encourage others to do the same!" --Vildan Oenpeker- Cerci, Senior Vice President Marketing North America.

Dial® has innovated better-for-you formulations that cleanse deep but are gentle on skin. Two new body wash scents were developed based on insights that evaluated whether consumers showered in the morning or at night, and the benefits they seek.

The new and improved body washes are now available in an assortment of hero scents plus two NEW scents:

NEW Dial® Calm & Soothe™ Eucalyptus Mist

NEW Dial® Energize & Boost™ Berry Burst

Dial® Refresh & Renew™ Spring Water®

Dial® Pamper & Indulge™ Silk & Magnolia

Dial® Pamper & Indulge™ Marula Oil

Dial® Calm & Soothe™ Lavender Jasmine

Dial® Refresh & Renew™ Coconut Water

Dial® Pamper & Indulge™ Silk & Seaberry

Dial® Healthy & Sensitive™ Aloe

Dial® Smooth & Restore™ Himalayan Sea Salt

Dial® Advanced Clean™ Gold

Dial® Pamper & Indulge™ Manuka Honey

Dial® Smooth & Restore™ Sea Minerals

Dial® Healthy & Sensitive™ Waterlily

Dial® Advanced Clean™ Apple Blossom

The news doesn't stop there - Dial® is also 'dialing up' their bar soap portfolio, relaunching with a new look and formula. Dial® bar soap eliminates 99% of bacteria* encountered in household settings while cleansing deep and being gentle on skin. It is dermatologist tested, pH balanced, paraben-free, & approved under the Leaping Bunny cruelty free program. Dial® is also proud to continue its work supporting ethical and sustainable palm oil production through its partnership with Solidaridad, an international non-profit that enables farmers and workers to improve their working conditions and produce in better balance with nature.

The new Dial® Body Washes will retail for $4.49 and are available at retailers nationwide beginning March 2023. For more information, please visit www.Walmart.com

About Dial® Soap

America's trusted brand for 75 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy feeling skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and hand soap, our products provide a wide variety of cleansing benefits for our consumers. . See www.dialsoap.com for full details.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel- northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

Melissa Fumero (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Henkel) (PRNewswire)

Henkel Logo (PRNewsfoto/Schwarzkopf) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dial