Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Creates Regional Reverse SVP Leadership Team; Adds Industry Vet Susan Pomfret

MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. continues its ongoing investment in its Reverse Lending Division by formalizing the new Regional Reverse SVP program. The Regional Reverse SVP role will focus on increasing the production of originators tied to the Processing center or centers in their territory. The company has named eight top industry professionals to serve in these SVP roles in their respective regions: Genie McGee, Christine Jensen, Rob Kanyur, Derek Helms, Steve Cox, Rick Rodriguez and Michael Inkman, as well as a new hire - 30-year reverse veteran Susan Pomfret.

Fairway Mortgage Reverse Team Announces New Hire Susan Pomfret

"I've been hooked on reverse since the beginning. I was part of the initial pilot program for the HECM in '89 and have been educating folks ever since about the potential benefits," said Pomfret. "Connecting with Fairway is an amazing and exciting next step, and it gives me goosebumps to help many more retirees!" Pomfret will serve as SVP for the Northeastern Region, and work alongside David Lazowski, one of Fairway's top producing managers, originating several billion in forward and reverse loans last year. Lazowski added, "Bringing Susan on was a no-brainer. She is reverse royalty, and I can't wait to see how she can help grow Fairway Reverse 2.0 in our region."

Lazowski's excitement is echoed across all of Fairway, as the company empowers its top regional producers to lead other Fairway originators to expand their reverse mortgage business. Rob Kanyur, leading reverse producer for the company, looks forward to the challenge as SVP for the Southern Southwestern Region: "We have so much talent here at Fairway, and if someone wants to work to double their business, and help twice as many aging Americans, we're building the platform for them to do that."

Beyond growth, the new program also allows for expanded outreach to a broader base of borrowers. Genie McGee, SVP of the Southeastern Region explains: "Financial advisors are a key piece of Fairway's business model and will continue to be so. That being said, there is an enormous portion of our demographic who can benefit from our guidance and do not have a financial advisor. This is doubly true in populations with high need. We can be the reverse mortgage company that serves everyone."

Christine Jensen, who will be SVP for the Central North Region, centered in Colorado, thinks that the build out of this new team is game-changing: "Steve Jacobson, Gregg Steinhaus, and the entire Exec Team have shown so much support for Reverse. They are totally behind us and have our backs – that security allows for unprecedented creativity. Each member of this group has specific set of gifts, and building off those unique skillsets will diversify and grow our platform." Steve Cox, SVP for the PNW region agreed with Jensen: "What are our unique abilities, and how do they fit into the big-time goals for Fairway Reverse 2.0? That's how we crack the code."

SVP's Inkman and Rodriguez, who will represent the Southern Central and Northern SW Regions respectively, look forward to the expansion of reverse support through this initiative. Inkman, top Texas producer, set the bar high: "Whether someone is brand new to reverse, closing one a month, or closing 10 a month, we'll have a support channel that fits their needs." Rodriguez agreed: "Fairway has never been, and will never be, a one-size-fits-all kind of company. People grow here by building their businesses their way, and with the SVP program, we can expand and vary our support to help that growth."

Derek Helms, Mid-Atlantic SVP, succinctly summed up the energy around the SVP/Mentorship program and Fairway's focus on reverse as a key piece of their business: "These changes are igniting our growth – Hard work is coming our way, but the results are limitless."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service their clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its buyers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, please visit www.fairwayindependentmc.com.

