The four pillars of the digital wayfinding experience

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We all live in a digitally enabled world and digital wayfinding is now a critical element of any district and campus customer experience strategy.

Providing this kind of next-generation experience to customers requires a robust, intelligent platform. The PAM Smart Navigation Platform is designed to provide this level of customer experience.

PAM manages content delivery to an array of digital touchpoints through the environment, connecting customers with more experiences to drive higher levels of satisfaction, brand engagement and profit.

Connected customer experiences

When customers engage with your district, it's important to provide personalized information tailored to them. Different customer profiles have unique needs and expectations of your environment amenity, sponsors and brands.

Brand engagement

While designing a customer experience is our primary priority, we also use the eX Labs process to focus on delivering the best possible solution for the district's tenants, sponsors, advertisers and sales points. Connecting sponsors with visitors and fans drives brand engagement across your district in an essential win-win for all stakeholders.

Operational efficiency

A safe and enjoyable environment relies on the accuracy, availability and good management of navigation. Detailed operating plans, managed by key stakeholders, will run the district smoothly each day. During eX Labs, we meet with your operations team to answer some particular questions.

Your Navigation Playbook

Modern, flexible environments are very complex, the job here is to simplify the navigation experiences for your customers. Each campus has a variety of operational and commercial drivers, which can't be supported by traditional signage and navigation solutions. PAM provides a means to create flexible, engaging environments through contextual navigation information. The method to implement them – Playbooks – is a pre-designed Scene used to control the content on any digital touchpoint – mobile wayfinding, digital directional signage or interactive kiosks.

To read the full article or learn more about PAM services, visit https://pam.co/the-four-pillars-of-the-digital-wayfinding-experience/

About PAM Wayfinding

The world's most intelligent and intuitive navigation platform, PAM has made it easier for over 60,000,000 visitors to enjoy some of the busiest and most difficult places around the world. Entertainment and stadium districts, convention centers, universities, transport hubs, resorts, smart cities… Every day PAM turns huge spaces into familiar places that connect people to what they love.

