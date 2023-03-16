The Happy Planner Debuts Bold, Updated Look for Spring 2023

The rebrand of the leading journal and organization company will inspire customers with "A Whole New Kind of Happy"

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Happy Planner, the number one planner brand in the US, announced the launch of its redesigned, modernized logo and consumer-centric packaging updates, with the goal of better helping their consumers "Plan Your Happy." The rebrand will debut on the brand's new user-friendly website today, coinciding with the 2023 Spring collection launch.

The new look not only elevates the brand's aesthetic and provides differentiation on shelf, but it also includes connective packaging via a QR code that grants customers access to informational content including videos and product guides for a true omnichannel experience. The brand's website has also been updated to mirror the new look with streamlined navigation and an interactive Planner Quiz to help shoppers find their perfect planner.

"At The Happy Planner, our community is the top priority for us, and creating tools and education to help them plan creatively is core to our mission. The focus of this rebrand was not only to refresh our look but also to create more ways to effectively connect with and inspire our customers," said CEO, Tom Shaw.

The newly rebranded Happy Planner Spring 2023 collection is available online at TheHappyPlanner.com, as well as Amazon, and in select Walmart, Target, Staples, Office Depot, JOANN, Michaels, and Hobby Lobby store locations.

The idea for Happy Brands was originally sparked in 1998 during a conversation at a baseball game between mother-daughter duo Terri Glick and Stephanie Fleming. Their BIG idea was to create a journal, planner, sticker, and organizational lifestyle brand that inspired customers to express themselves and find joy in the everyday. In 2015 the concept was brought to life and has grown to the number 1 selling planner brand in the US.

Fast forward almost a decade, and the Happy Brands community has continued to expand and evolve. Happy Brands has tapped into new product categories - including home and crafts - launched collaborations with talented artists, and began an exciting, long-term partnership with Disney.

Happy Brands is available at TheHappyPlanner.com, as well as Amazon, and in select Walmart, Target, Staples, Office Depot, JOANN, Michaels, and Hobby Lobby store locations. For more information, please visit www.TheHappyPlanner.com or join the brand on social, @The_Happy_Planner .

