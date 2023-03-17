Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

NANJING, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"Although 2022 was the most difficult year for travel industry since the pandemic outbreak, we were pleased to see the beginning of a recovery in the fourth quarter," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the challenges we faced last year, Tuniu has consistently pursued new opportunities and continued to upgrade our products and services while enhancing our core competencies. In the new year, as domestic and outbound travel markets gradually re-open, the release of pent-up travel demand is further supporting the industry's rebound. Tuniu will seize this window of opportunity and leverage the strengths which we have built up over the years in supply chain, products, services and sales to achieve a rapid and steady business recovery. In addition to focusing on our business development, we will continue to implement effective cost control measures and improve efficiency to promote Tuniu's healthy long-term development."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net revenues were RMB27.3 million (US$4.0 million[1]) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 62.8% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB5.0 million ( US$0.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 88.4% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China .

Other revenues were RMB22.4 million ( US$3.2 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 27.0% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

Cost of revenues was RMB15.1 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 61.5% from the corresponding period in 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 55.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 53.5% in the corresponding period in 2021.

Gross margin was 44.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a gross margin of 46.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8972 on December 30, 2022 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Operating expenses were RMB32.5 million (US$4.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 58.4% from the corresponding period in 2021. Gain on disposals of subsidiaries which was allocated to operating expenses, was RMB32.2 million (US$4.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Research and product development expenses were RMB10.9 million ( US$1.6 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB22.9 million ( US$3.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB33.1 million ( US$4.8 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 28.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in general and administrative personnel related expenses and allowance for expected credit losses.

Loss from operations was RMB20.3 million (US$2.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB43.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP[2] loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB50.1 million (US$7.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB39.1 million (US$5.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB34.2 million (US$5.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB922.3 million (US$133.7 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Net revenues were RMB183.6 million (US$26.6 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 56.9% from 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB70.3 million ( US$10.2 million ) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 77.0% from 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China .

Other revenues were RMB113.3 million ( US$16.4 million ) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.4% from 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

Cost of revenues was RMB94.1 million (US$13.6 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 63.1% from 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 51.2% in 2022 compared to 59.8% in 2021.

Gross margin was 48.8% in 2022, compared to a gross margin of 40.2% in 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB299.8 million (US$43.5 million) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.1% from 2021. Impairment of goodwill offset by gain on disposals of subsidiaries, which were allocated to operating expenses, was RMB47.2 million (US$6.8 million) in 2022.

Research and product development expenses were RMB50.8 million ( US$7.4 million ) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.0%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and development personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB103.6 million ( US$15.0 million ) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.1%. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB108.9 million ( US$15.8 million ) in 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37.4%. The decrease was primarily due to the decreases in general and administrative personnel related expenses and allowance for expected credit losses.

Loss from operations was RMB210.2 million (US$30.5 million) in 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB181.5 million in 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB151.0 million (US$21.9 million) in 2022.

Net loss was RMB203.0 million (US$29.4 million) in 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB128.5 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB143.8 million (US$20.8 million) in 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB193.4 million (US$28.0 million) in 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB121.5 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill, was RMB134.1 million (US$19.4 million) in 2022.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, Tuniu expects to generate RMB60.1 million to RMB64.3 million of net revenues, which represents a 45% to 55% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2022. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on March 17, 2023, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on March 17, 2023) to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 852-301-84992 Mainland China 4001-201203 International 1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 4Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through March 24, 2023. The dial-in details are as follows:

US 1-877-344-7529 International 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 8859146

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of goodwill. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 349,077

153,835

22,304 Restricted cash 46,521

44,052

6,387 Short-term investments 615,901

724,413

105,030 Accounts receivable, net 111,941

33,644

4,878 Amounts due from related parties 14,969

1,030

149 Prepayments and other current assets 337,033

242,994

35,231 Total current assets 1,475,442

1,199,968

173,979











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 201,947

230,562

33,428 Property and equipment, net 98,159

85,182

12,350 Intangible assets, net 55,376

30,672

4,447 Land use right, net 94,652

92,590

13,424 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 48,115

33,204

4,814 Goodwill 232,007

114,661

16,624 Other non-current assets 92,111

91,091

13,207 Total non-current assets 822,367

677,962

98,294 Total assets 2,297,809

1,877,930

272,273











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 9,981

7,517

1,090 Accounts and notes payable 383,626

261,873

37,968 Amounts due to related parties 4,679

4,710

683 Salary and welfare payable 33,761

26,507

3,843 Taxes payable 8,004

4,047

587 Advances from customers 139,777

98,899

14,339 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,556

12,439

1,803 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 382,629

358,312

51,947 Total current liabilities 979,013

774,304

112,260











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 38,832

26,482

3,840 Deferred tax liabilities 12,479

6,839

992 Long-term borrowings 14,344

11,959

1,734 Total non-current liabilities 65,655

45,280

6,566 Total liabilities 1,044,668

819,584

118,826











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

3,944











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

36 Less: Treasury stock (293,795)

(288,600)

(41,843) Additional paid-in capital 9,125,748

9,125,655

1,323,096 Accumulated other comprehensive income 271,821

298,981

43,348 Accumulated deficit (7,834,879)

(8,028,261)

(1,163,988) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,269,144

1,108,024

160,649 Noncontrolling interests (43,203)

(76,878)

(11,146) Total equity 1,225,941

1,031,146

149,503 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 2,297,809

1,877,930

272,273

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 42,761

41,440

4,968

720 Others 30,642

36,418

22,358

3,242 Net revenues 73,403

77,858

27,326

3,962 Cost of revenues (39,250)

(32,835)

(15,125)

(2,193) Gross profit 34,153

45,023

12,201

1,769















Operating expenses













Research and product development (13,494)

(9,729)

(10,922)

(1,584) Sales and marketing (28,612)

(26,502)

(22,858)

(3,314) General and administrative (46,512)

(24,270)

(33,119)

(4,802) Other operating income 10,571

1,222

34,404

4,988 Total operating expenses (78,047)

(59,279)

(32,495)

(4,712) Loss from operations (43,894)

(14,256)

(20,294)

(2,943) Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income 6,171

5,491

4,960

719 Interest expense (1,814)

(1,194)

(1,186)

(172) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 4,453

(16,167)

5,252

761 Other income, net 459

2,797

2,378

345 Loss before income tax expense (34,625)

(23,329)

(8,890)

(1,290) Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,450)

376

(219)

(32) Equity in loss of affiliates (169)

(551)

(189)

(27) Net loss (36,244)

(23,504)

(9,298)

(1,349) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,348)

(1,456)

(4,916)

(713) Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (33,896)

(22,048)

(4,382)

(636) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (33,896)

(22,048)

(4,382)

(636)















Net loss (36,244)

(23,504)

(9,298)

(1,349) Other comprehensive (loss)/income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (4,134)

18,066

(8,053)

(1,168) Comprehensive loss (40,378)

(5,438)

(17,351)

(2,517)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.09)

(0.06)

(0.01)

- Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.27)

(0.18)

(0.03)

-















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 371,020,652

371,274,640

371,365,207

371,365,207















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:













Cost of revenues 78

24

19

3 Research and product development 136

10

19

3 Sales and marketing 129

31

57

8 General and administrative 770

432

803

116 Total 1,113

497

898

130















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.













Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$











Revenues









Packaged tours 305,333

70,314

10,195 Others 121,015

113,306

16,428 Net revenues 426,348

183,620

26,623 Cost of revenues (254,815)

(94,066)

(13,638) Gross profit 171,533

89,554

12,985











Operating expenses









Research and product development (54,622)

(50,799)

(7,365) Sales and marketing (150,493)

(103,617)

(15,023) General and administrative (174,021)

(108,935)

(15,794) Impairment of goodwill -

(112,102)

(16,253) Other operating income 26,064

75,685

10,973 Total operating expenses (353,072)

(299,768)

(43,462) Loss from operations (181,539)

(210,214)

(30,477) Other income/(expenses)









Interest and investment income 50,041

27,181

3,941 Interest expense (7,491)

(4,912)

(712) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 7,030

(22,210)

(3,220) Other income, net 2,895

6,136

890 Loss before income tax expense (129,064)

(204,019)

(29,578) Income tax (expense)/benefit (130)

731

106 Equity in income of affiliates 726

292

42 Net loss (128,468)

(202,996)

(29,430) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,944)

(9,614)

(1,394) Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (121,524)

(193,382)

(28,036) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (121,524)

(193,382)

(28,036)











Net loss (128,468)

(202,996)

(29,430) Other comprehensive (loss)/income:









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (3,191)

27,160

3,938 Comprehensive loss (131,659)

(175,836)

(25,492)











Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.33)

(0.52)

(0.08) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.99)

(1.56)

(0.24)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 370,874,312

371,208,209

371,208,209











Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:









Cost of revenues 390

411

60 Research and product development 724

571

83 Sales and marketing 644

657

95 General and administrative 7,374

3,408

494 Total 9,132

5,047

732











*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.









Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

Result



















Loss from operations (20,294)

898

1,434

(32,165)

(50,127)



















Net loss (9,298)

898

1,434

(32,165)

(39,131)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (4,382)

898

1,434

(32,165)

(34,215)





















Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

Result



















Loss from operations (14,256)

497

1,434

-

(12,325)



















Net loss (23,504)

497

1,434

-

(21,573)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (22,048)

497

1,434

-

(20,117)





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

Result



















Loss from operations (43,894)

1,113

2,236

-

(40,545)



















Net loss (36,244)

1,113

2,236

-

(32,895)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (33,896)

1,113

2,236

-

(30,547)







































*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average

number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss

attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the

dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

























Year Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

Result























Loss from operations (210,214)

5,047

7,043

(64,951)

112,102

(150,973)























Net loss (202,996)

5,047

7,043

(64,951)

112,102

(143,755)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (193,382)

5,047

7,043

(64,951)

112,102

(134,141)

























Year Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Gain on disposals

Impairment

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

of subsidiaries

of goodwill

Result























Loss from operations (181,539)

9,132

9,625

-

-

(162,782)























Net loss (128,468)

9,132

9,625

-

-

(109,711)























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (121,524)

9,132

9,625

-

-

(102,767)















































*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the

weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under

the treasury stock method.

View original content:

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation