Aramco and DHL Supply Chain announce new end-to-end Procurement and Logistics Hub joint venture

Plan to provide world-class integrated procurement and supply chain services

First hub of its kind in the region catering to customers in the industrial, energy, chemical and petrochemical sectors

Move expected to help customers drive supply chain efficiency and cost benefits, while reducing their carbon footprint through more sustainable solutions

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and international contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain have announced the signing of a shareholders' agreement for a new Procurement and Logistics Hub in Saudi Arabia, to enhance supply chain efficiency and sustainability. It would be the region's first such hub catering to customers in the industrial, energy, chemical and petrochemical sectors.

From left, Aramco Acting Executive Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development Ashraf A. Al Ghazzawi, DHL Supply Chain Europe, Middle East and Africa CEO Hendrik Venter, DHL Supply Chain CEO Oscar de Bok, Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser, Deutsche Post DHL Group CEO-designate Tobias Meyer, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technical Services Ahmad A. Al Sa'adi, and Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain Management Mohammad A. Al Shammary (PRNewsfoto/Aramco) (PRNewswire)

The joint venture aims to be operational in 2025 and provide reliable end-to-end integrated procurement and supply chain services for companies across the industrial, energy, chemical and petrochemical sectors. The joint venture would initially focus on Saudi Arabia, with aspirations to expand across the MENA region.

Aramco's preeminent energy and industrial supply chain ecosystem and DHL's world-class logistics expertise are expected to enable the joint venture to add value in meeting customers' supply chain purchasing, warehouse and inventory management, transportation and reverse logistics needs.

The aim is for the joint venture to achieve industry best practices in procurement and supply chain management, as well as the deployment of more sustainable supply chain, transport and warehousing solutions.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: "This partnership brings together two industry leaders, each with long and storied histories. By combining the exceptional energy, chemicals and industrial supply chain ecosystem of Aramco with the world-class shipping and logistics expertise of DHL, we aim to enable the Procurement and Logistics Hub joint venture to serve as a one-stop hub for customers' supply chain needs. We anticipate that it will not only advance the economic goals of our two companies but also accelerate growth across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region."

Oscar de Bok, DHL Supply Chain CEO, said: "We are extremely excited to announce the signing of this agreement with Aramco. Through it, DHL intends to foster its business operations and logistics networks throughout Saudi Arabia and the MENA region while expanding our industrial footprint. By working in partnership with Aramco, we aim to provide regional and multinational businesses from these sectors access to a robust international logistics network, fostering positive economic growth while promoting sustainable activities."

Through state-of-the-art technologies, the joint venture is expected to allow businesses to reduce costs, maximize efficiency and harness digitalization. It represents the culmination of several years of cooperation between the two companies, and aims to transform inventory and logistics management, expand business, create jobs and enable economic diversification in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

The formation of the joint venture is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream performance, including relative to peers, and growth in downstream and chemicals. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could," "continue," "forward" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward–looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements, including the following factors: international crude oil supply and demand and the prices at which Aramco sells crude oil; the impact of COVID-19 on business and economic conditions and on supply and demand for crude oil, gas and refined and petrochemical products; adverse economic or political developments that could impact the Company's results of operations; competitive pressures faced by the Company; any significant deviation or changes in existing economic and operating conditions that could affect the estimated quantity and value of proved reserves; operational risks and hazards in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical industries; weather conditions; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the regions in which Aramco operates and other areas; losses from risks related to insufficient insurance; the Company's ability to deliver on current and future projects; litigation to which the Company is or may be subject; the Company's ability to realize benefits from recent and future acquisitions, including with respect to SABIC; risks related to international operations, including sanctions and trade restrictions, anti–bribery and anti–corruption laws and other laws and regulations; risks related to oil, gas, environmental, health and safety and other regulations that impact the industries in which Aramco operates; the Company's dependence on its senior management and key personnel; the reliability and security of the Company's IT systems; climate change concerns and impacts; risks related to Government-directed projects and other Government requirements, including those related to Government-set maximum level of crude oil production and target MSC; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements.

