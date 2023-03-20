QOMPLX Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community as part of collaborative development to stay ahead of evolving threats

TYSONS, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QOMPLX, Inc., a leader in cyber security specializing in Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solutions, announced its integration with IBM Security QRadar SIEM for the QOMPLX flagship SaaS offering: Identity Assurance. QOMPLX solutions integrate with QRadar SIEM, which analyzes data across an organization's IT infrastructure in real-time to identify potential security threats.

QOMPLX CYBER extension for IBM QRadar SIEM leverages QOMPLX Identity Threat Detection & Response to secure enterprises.

This powerful combination allows QOMPLX and IBM customers to verify Active Directory authentication events by monitoring, reassembling, and verifying every step of the Kerberos authentication and DRS replication protocols in real-time to ensure fidelity; if steps are missing, it indicates that there has been a forged authentication or authorization event. Proprietary to QOMPLX, this capability allows the technology to fill control gaps routinely exploited by techniques that bypass tools like EDR and XDR.

This new extension from QOMPLX is available to the security community, through IBM Security App Exchange. In this marketplace, developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and accelerate innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

"With the launch of QOMPLX CYBER extension for IBM QRadar SIEM, QOMPLX is demonstrating our continued industry leadership and commitment to deliver the most effective and comprehensive set of Identity Threat Detection and Response capabilities to keep enterprises secure by keeping the bad actors out," said Jason Crabtree, CEO and Cofounder of QOMPLX, Inc.

