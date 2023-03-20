Veriff Welcomes New VP of Engineering, Hubert Behaghel

Former Sky, Typeform executive joins Veriff to spearhead engineering growth and innovation

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced that Hubert Behaghel has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. As the latest addition to Veriff's leadership team, Behaghel will spearhead the company's engineering strategy to elevate its competitive expertise through industrialization and scalability, and will also streamline the engineering team's efforts. Hubert Behaghel is based in Veriff's Barcelona office in Spain.

Hubert Behaghel, VP of Engineering at Veriff (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Veriff, Behaghel was Typeform's first-ever VP of Engineering, where he oversaw a streamlined expansion of the company's engineering team, grew its global presence and introduced a range of new functions while reducing expenses. Under his leadership, Typeform's infrastructure became GDPR-compliant, multi-regional, and he opened the company's Latin American engineering hub.

"The identity crisis online has reached a breaking point. That's where Veriff comes in," said Behaghel. "I have been convinced since early on that I would be able to learn from Veriff's team while also bringing my own expertise. It's important to me as I want to help the Veriff Engineering community find its voice, both internally and externally."

Behaghel brings to Veriff nearly two decades of experience with industry titans such as Amazon, Marks and Spencer, and Sky, where he led significant expansion in their respective engineering divisions while introducing new initiatives and refining existing ones. At Sky, as the company's Head of Technology, Behaghel more than tripled the engineering team's size, scaled the Discovery platform by tens of millions of global users, and helped launch NBCU's Peacock streaming service. Hubert Behaghel holds a Master of Science degree from IMT Atlantique in France.

"As the global need for identity verification increases day by day, Hubert's proven skill set with scaling engineering capabilities will be invaluable to Veriff's continued growth," said Janer Gorohhov, CPO and co-founder of Veriff. "We're very excited to welcome him aboard, and to witness his impact on product delivery."

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming and the mobility sectors. We provide advanced technology, deep insights and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution.The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. By supporting government issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories and with our intelligent decision engine which analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables Veriff enables trust from the first hello.

With more than 500 people from 60 different nationalities and offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, as well as robust backing and funding from investors including Accel, Alkeon, IVP, Tiger Capital and Y Combinator, we're dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a safer and more secure world. To learn more, visit veriff.com .

