Lowe's Unlocks Homeowners' Gardening Potential this Spring with Expert Advice, Values and New Customer Experiences

Lowe's third annual SpringFest event launches with breakthrough deals

Red vest associates stand ready to help more than half of homeowners planning to start or add to their garden this year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, millions of homeowners will encounter the joys of growing for the first time. And while a new Lowe's survey found home gardeners of varying skill levels say gardening provides innumerous benefits, including stress relief (50%) and a sense of pride (51%), nearly seven in 10 (68%) have, at least once, felt like they need help with some aspect of gardening.

Lowe’s third annual SpringFest event is back online and in-store from March 30 to April 26, offering breakthrough savings on gardening and other spring essentials. Shoppers can also take advantage of Lowe’s first-ever SpringFest Steals. (PRNewswire)

As more than half of homeowners are planning to start or expand their gardens this season, they can look to Lowe's as the primary destination for the right products and savings, as well as expert guidance to help achieve their gardening goals, big or small. With almost half (48%) of those with less than three years of gardening experience citing "lack of expertise" as the top barrier to starting a garden, Lowe's knowledgeable red vest associates are on hand to assist home gardeners at all stages of planning, budgeting, starting and maintaining their garden.

"Gardeners at all skill levels need support to make sure they are maximizing their outdoor spaces, and Lowe's can help make that easier for every project in the garden," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. "Not only do we offer one of the deepest and widest selections of plants and can't-miss savings, but our associates receive ongoing, dedicated training and care for over 325 million plants in spring alone. We're excited to be the first stop for homeowners looking to get their spring projects started."

Lowe's third annual SpringFest event is back online and in-store from March 30 to April 26, offering breakthrough savings on gardening and other spring essentials. Shoppers can also take advantage of Lowe's first-ever SpringFest Steals, with can't-miss savings on the brand's top picks, which will rotate throughout the month. Customers can also look forward to values on the season's products such as outdoor living sets, tools, outdoor power equipment, appliances and more, including:

5 for $10 2-cu ft Premium Mulch (valid 3/30-4/12, excludes Alaska and Hawaii )

Your Choice $99 Craftsman 20-volt String Trimmer or Leaf Blower (Valid 3/30-4/12)

Buy One Get One 50% Off via mail-in or online Rebate on 1-Gallon Cans and 5-Gallon Pails of HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams Paint, STAINMASTER™ Paint, and Cabot® Exterior Stains (valid 3/30-4/12)

Save on Select Major Appliances. Get an additional $300 off on select major kitchen appliances purchases $1,996 or more and get an additional $100 off on select laundry brand pairs $1,296 or more. Plus, free install & free delivery over $599 (valid 4/13-5/3)

In addition, eligible shoppers may participate in the SpringFest sweepstakes* featuring $150,000 in prizes by visiting their local Lowe's or LowesSpringFestSweeps.com beginning on March 30 for more information.

Throughout Springfest, Lowe's will also host free weekend workshops and events that help the whole family stay engaged, informed and eager for DIY possibilities, including "Build a Bunny Planter" and "Build a Raised Garden Bed." Families are also invited to enjoy SpringFest's Egg-Venture event happening on April 8, when kids can collect treats to take home in their own Lowe's Easter basket. Registration and details on the full roster of upcoming events can be found at Lowes.com/Events.

In addition to over 600 varieties of vegetables, herbs and flowers, Lowe's offers a wide assortment of yard supplies from beloved brands Sta-Green, Scott's and Miracle-Gro and outdoor equipment from exclusive brands Kobalt, EGO and Craftsman.

Lowe's is also expanding its Pro exclusive offerings this spring with savings on trusted products, including HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams Spec Right Paint and DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Tools, with enhanced fulfillment capabilities for in-store trips and direct-to-jobsite delivery. The Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnerships Program provides additional access to rewards and exclusive offers that Pros can't get elsewhere**.

To learn more about Lowe's kickoff to the spring season and find deals on in-demand brands, please visit Lowes.com.

Disclaimers

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase chances of winning. Begins 12:00 AM ET on 3/30/23 & ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 4/26/23, with 4 entry deadlines/drawings. Legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ & age of majority. For Official Rules, free method of entry, odds, prize details & restrictions, visit www.lowes.com/pdf/springfest-official-rules.pdf. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Lowe's Home Centers, LLC 1000 Lowe's Blvd., Mooresville, NC 28117. An entrant cannot participate solely by scanning the QR code.

**Program subject to Program Terms & Conditions. Details at Lowes.com/L/ProLoyaltyTerms. Subject to change.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About the Survey

Lowe's and TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, conducted a 15-minute online survey of 1,000 U.S. homeowners. The survey was fielded from March 3 to March 13, 2023. Data were weighted for age, gender, geographic region, and race/ethnicity to ensure statistical representation of U.S. homeowners based on Census data. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

