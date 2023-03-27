Summit 7 Brings Microsoft's Azure Government Secret to Defense Base to Support Classified Data

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, The first line of defense for the Defense Industrial Base, announced today they are collaborating with Microsoft to deploy the Microsoft Azure Government Secret cloud to DIB partners to handle sensitive data on behalf of the Department of Defense. The availability of this mission-critical cloud will provide aerospace and defense contractors handling highly sensitive data with the ability to continue to protect the United States Warfighter while maintaining security and compliance with current federal cyber mandates.

Ben Curry, Summit 7 CTO, stated, "Azure Government Secret provides our customers the much-needed ability to host classified data in Microsoft's Secret cloud, therefore leveraging the Microsoft cloud technologies that they already know and trust. It will give our clients a clear path to migrate classified data from expensive and outdated legacy datacenters and on-premises SCIFs to a safe and secure cloud platform. Leveraging Azure to build solutions for our customers is what we do best, and this addition directly impacts the portfolio and future offerings of Summit 7."

Microsoft's Azure Government Secret will allow government customers and partners to handle US Secret classified workloads and classified secret-level data. This is Microsoft's commitment to deliver workloads across any a full range of data classifications.

"We've been preparing for this announcement for a very long time. Summit 7 has acquired over 700 clients in the Defense Industrial Base, many of which need have needed Azure Government to protect CUI, ITAR, and other sensitive data. The ability to provide Azure Government Secret to our government customers will allow them to continue to innovate, transform, and further protect the integrity of the United States front line," says Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7.

Azure Government Secret is the first and only classified cloud service offering to have received the highest possible DoD IL6 PA at the High Confidentiality, High Integrity, and Customer-determined Availability (H-H-x) information categorization.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

