LiftMaster Introduces myQ Mobile Credentials Providing Keyless Entry and Enhanced Security in Multifamily Buildings

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster® , the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions has introduced new myQ® Mobile Credentials, allowing community residents to use their smartphones as an ultra-secure key for seamless entry across their property's access points. Using the new LiftMaster Smart Readers and/or Smart Video Intercoms to enable myQ Mobile Credentials with the myQ Community app offers residents the flexibility to enter building access points, including front doors, elevators, parking garages, amenity rooms, and package rooms with their smartphone, while maintaining security and eliminating the need for physical credentials like key cards or fobs.

Multi-Housing News identifies keyless entry as the top digital amenity that renters will look for in 2023. Solutions like myQ Mobile Credentials that leverage the smartphone as an all-access building pass foster a greater sense of security than physical keys because they are less likely to be lost, stolen, or cloned, and make it easier for property managers to specifically track who is entering.

"The feature rich myQ Community app already makes life easier and safer for residents by offering them a seamless way to enter a property and share access with guests," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of Commercial Emerging Business. "Adding myQ Mobile Credentials and the Smart Readers to our smart access control ecosystem unlocks new ways for residents to gain entry to their building and the spaces and amenities that matter to them while enhancing property security."

With myQ Mobile Credentials residents have three smart new ways to gain entry with their smartphone:

Tap

Tap your smartphone against a reader or video intercom as if it's a key fob.

Touch

Residents can Touch the reader with their hand while the smartphone is in a pocket or close by.

Alert

Press the myQ Community notification Alert that appears on your smartphone when approaching the entrance.

Residents using the myQ Community app also have access to one-way video calling and two-way video voice communication to identify guests before granting access, recurring or one-time virtual guest passes, and a "press to unlock" feature that allows residents to easily unlock authorized entrances remotely with their smartphone. Additionally, the myQ Community app works with Siri Voice Control, allowing residents to seamlessly access a front gate, garage or front door hands-free with a simple voice command.

The Smart Reader enables myQ Mobile Credentials when connected to a LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom or other connected access controller providing a solution for multifamily buildings that goes beyond the perimeter. In addition to interacting with Smart Readers, myQ Mobile Credentials can also work directly with LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms without the need for a physical reader.

The Smart Reader with myQ Mobile Credentials works with LiftMaster's full line of access control products and a lineup of feature-rich options providing access control system solutions to meet the needs of any property. For more information on myQ Mobile Credentials and the Smart Readers go to https://www.myq.com/community/smart-reader-mobile-access.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

