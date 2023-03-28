Madison Liquidators adds the Simple System series by Boss Office Products

MADISON, Wis., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has expanded their offering by adding Simple System by Boss Office Products. These benching systems offer professional, high-quality office furniture at affordable prices. These systems make rearranging and adding new desks to workstations easy and efficient.

4 Person Workstation with Privacy Panels - Simple System Series by Boss Office Products (PRNewswire)

The Simple System offers companies fresh workstation possibilities with multiple configurations and setup options that optimize space and work style. Accessories perfectly suited to the desks include credenzas, drawer pedestals and reversible side tables. Items are available in a select choice of finishes including white or driftwood.

The goal of adding this line was to give customers the ability to fulfill the needs of their office space with versatility and reasonable pricing. Imagine starting a small business with two employees. You purchase bulky desks and cabinets out of necessity, but don't prioritize growth or privacy. Then as time goes on, more employees are hired, and the original setup needs to change. That means limited space where you need to add more bulky furniture. This is the solution that benching systems offer customers. A 4-person desk can fit into an area while also offering privacy, sufficient storage, and attractive design. As the business grows, new desks and cabinets can be added without creating a cluttered and seemingly unplanned environment.

With this new line Madison Liquidators hopes that customers can furnish their offices with professional grade furniture, whether it be a traditional office or coworking space. With durable steel frames, frosted plexiglass privacy panels, a variety of storage options and standing height desks these individual components means that private and collaborative configurations are possible.

In the hopes of delivering to customers contemporary, solution-based office furniture Madison Liquidators hopes more companies become aware of the possibilities available to them without exceeding their budget or compromising on quality. This new series is just the beginning. Customers can expect to see more items, in the way of executive level products from Boss Office Products, through the Madison Liquidators online marketplace.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

