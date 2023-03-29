Tess Holliday Joins as Size and Inclusivity Consultant

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M U.S. has expanded their extended size assortment, featuring products that go up to 2XL in stores for ladies and men and up to 4XL online for ladies and 3XL for men. Acknowledging the industry-wide challenges that prohibits size inclusive change, H&M U.S. is taking steps to make the brand more inclusive for the plus-size community by having an explicit focus on offering a more comprehensive and diverse assortment of sizes for all body types.

H&M STRENGTHENS MISSION OF INCLUSIVITY BY EXPANDING THEIR EXTENDED SIZE OFFERING IN THE U.S. (PRNewswire)

As a values-driven company that is committed to Inclusion & Diversity, H&M U.S. is proud to be partnering with founder, activist, & model, Tess Holliday, to utilize her extensive knowledge of the industry, personal experience as a plus-size shopper and advocate to affect change within the company. Holliday was consulted to ensure H&M U.S. is equipped with the tools, information, education, and support to help mitigate bias, improve inclusion and promote diversity - from design ideas, product development, marketing and communications.

"H&M embraces inclusion as a business imperative. H&M's evolution and progress on extended sizing reflects our commitment and focuses on challenges faced, progress made and more progress to come," said Donna Dozier Gordon, H&M's Head of Inclusion and Diversity for Region Americas. "We are proud to be working with Tess, who has been instrumental in helping us ensure we are delivering an inclusive customer offering and experience."

For months, H&M U.S. and Holliday have worked closely together behind-the-scenes to identify specific areas of improvement by making fashion accessible to all customers. Through the partnership, Holliday has been involved in H&M's local U.S. Content Studio, providing valuable feedback during model castings and on best practices for photo shoots while making a significant impact on ensuring extended sizing styles were not only wider ranging in size, but also stylistically so the garments are flattering in fit.

"Fashion should be accessible & inclusive." Said Tess Holliday. "Throughout my career I have strived to make impactful changes to the plus size industry in real, lasting ways. Together with H&M U.S., we are democratizing the fashion industry here in the U.S., creating a runway for customers to experience shopping that's an equalizer, not divide. I'm thrilled to step into this role and continue showing everyone that plus size fashion doesn't mean sacrificing style."

In addition to their extended size assortment, H&M recently introduced a new denim collection, Curvy Denim, which is sized to focus on fit and shape instead of size and caters towards a curvier body shape by including more room in the hips and thighs and a longer rise.

The new extended size styles are now prominently featured on HM.com for easy navigation.

