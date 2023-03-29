Quantum Computing Inc Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Quantum Computing Inc completes integration of QPhoton merger, more than doubling the size of the company and establishing its quantum hardware production capability.





Quantum Computing Inc. QPhoton merger strengthens QCI as the first pure play public company based on proven photonic quantum technology offering commercially available, ready-to-run anywhere, full-stack quantum products and services, from quantum computing to quantum-based solutions that include quantum cyber security, quantum networks, quantum sensing and quantum imaging.





Quantum Computing Inc. begins prototype fabrication of its own quantum photonic microchips and plans to expand into full scale manufacturing to support its quantum technologies in the marketplace.





Quantum Computing Inc. transitions from a developing R&D technology company to commercialization at start of 2023.





Quantum Computing Inc. offers guidance on revenue breakeven – at approximately $30 million in revenue, the company anticipates EBITDA breakeven which it plans to deliver within 2 years.

LEESBURG, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT), a first-to-market full-stack photonic-based quantum computing and solutions company, today reported financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2022.

"In 2022, we completed our product preparation and have entered the commercialization phase. Combined with QCI's technical success prior to, and as a result of, the merger with QPhoton, we doubled our technical personnel expertise, acquired unique patent assets and IP, and importantly, added photonic hardware and systems capability to our software expertise thereby becoming a full stack, comprehensive quantum enabling company," commented Robert Liscouski, co-Founder and CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. "In addition, we scrutinized all budgets, solidified supply chain and funding relationships, realigned our leadership team with the expanded focus of the company, and established sales & marketing with a scalable go-to-market strategy for a 2023 commercial roll-out. We have firmly established ourselves as an emerging leader in photonic quantum information processing, which is proving to be a highly effective methodology for high-speed, low cost and low power computing compared with alternative approaches being attempted today. There is growing industry and analyst recognition and acceptance that photonic based quantum computing is outperforming the initial quantum architectures such as matter-based gate models and quantum annealers. Universities such as Stanford University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Purdue University, Arizona State University, and George Mason have begun to validate the superior capabilities of photonic processing platforms."

Mr. Liscouski continues, "As we noted in our 2022 mid-year Shareholder Letter, we laid out an ambitious plan to launch commercialization within the year. We have done so and are well positioned to take orders for our Entropy Quantum Computer, Quantum LiDAR, Quantum CyberSecurity products and subscriptions. Beginning in April 2023, our plan over the next 24-months is to roll out a series of products including a Quantum Random Number Generator, Quantum Optical Chips, Quantum Imaging, and Quantum Hybrid (a fully integrated quantum/classical computer hybrid). During 2023 we expect to be well on our way to delivering material revenue growth with attractive gross margins and with disciplined cost controls."

Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue during 2022, the company's first revenues, totaled approximately $136,000 (55% gross margin) and is attributed to multi-month, professional services contracts with several commercial and government customers. The services were paid proof of concepts engagements, which QCI utilized as a means to build customer awareness to solve operational needs with quantum-based solutions. The Company enters product commercialization in 2023.





Operating Expenses increased 114% during 2022 to $36.7 million due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits totaling approximately $3.2 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $8.4 million . The total expenses incurred from the QPhoton merger, which resulted in the Company doubling in size and quantum engineering personnel, included $9.4 million of non-recurring, non-cash, stock-based compensation expense and $6.6 million in SG&A of non-recurring legal, audit and other related fees.



The Company's average monthly cash burn during 2022 was approximately $1.46 million , an increase of approximately $0.9 million over the prior year's average primarily due to additional quantum engineers and other related merger closing costs. The current monthly cash burn is expected to hold steady as spending on the transition from R&D to commercialization is expected to offset the decrease in non-recurring, merger-related costs.





Net loss for full year 2022 was $38.6 million , an increase of 38% year-over-year, which included $16.0 million in non-recurring merger-related operating expenses and $2.0 million of interest and financing costs, offset by decreases of $10.7 million in interest expense related to issuance of warrants in 2021 and $226,000 forgiveness of the SBA PPP 2021 loan.





Total Assets on December 31, 2022 were $89.3 million , an increase of approximately $72 million over the prior year due primarily to Goodwill and Intangibles, including IP, from the QPhoton merger.

Total Liabilities at year-end 2022 were $14.4 million compared to $1.1 million the prior year-end. The $13.3 million increase was primarily attributed to $8.4 million of unsecured debt as well as approximately $3.6 million increase in accounts payable and non-cash accrued expenses related to the QPhoton merger, and a $1.3 million Right-of-Use (ROU) operating lease liability expense for the addition of the QPhoton R&D facility.

Shareholders' Equity totaled $74.9 million at year-end 2022, compared to $16.2 million the prior year-end.





Capitalization as of December 31, 2022 , QCI had approximately 56.0 million shares of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 26.8 million shares from the prior year-end 2021. This is almost entirely attributed to the closing of the QPhoton merger.



QCI's fully diluted shares total approximately 74.3 million, including 9.6 million stock options of which approximately 70% have vested (average exercise price $3.35 ), 1.6 million warrants (average exercise price $6.93 ), 5.0 million cashless warrants to pre-merger shareholders of QPhoton, and 1.5 million shares underlying Series A Preferred stock. In the event that all options and warrants were to exercise, the Company would receive an additional $43.2 million in cash.



Subsequent First Quarter 2023 Financial Developments :

Full-Year 2022 Operational Highlights

Merger :

Leadership Announcements:

R&D Advancements and Product Launch Important to note that in addition to solving real world problems that other quantum technologies cannot yet address, QCI's photonic quantum computer, the Dirac-1, operates at much lower energy consumption levels than gate model quantum computers or other quantum annealers. For example, running a problem such as the BMW sensor optimization problem (see below) was done both using 96 core (GPUs) which consumed over 500 watts and did NOT yield an optimal solution. QCI ran the same problem on its Dirac-1 to achieve an optimal solution power consumption of less than 80 watts of power – a 6-fold reduction. QCI Dirac-1 is not just better computing performance, it is also more efficient power utilization and at scale would have significant cost and power savings.





Paid Proof of Concept and Beta-tests Portfolio Optimization to demonstrate the optimization of stock portfolios for trading, Optimization of windmill placement for energy production, Optimization of nuclear fuel rods for cost efficient replacement of fuel rods for nuclear power plants, Stock performance prediction using the Reservoir Quantum Computer





General Interest

Subsequent First Quarter 2023 Operational Developments and Outlook

New Subsidiary Announcement

Contract Announcement

New Product Launch Announcement

Product Roadmap and Product Development

Leadership Announcements

Guidance

For additional information on the company's suite of solutions, please visit our website or contact our team directly.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

QCI is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company is on a path to delivering an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications, using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI's experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Quantum Innovative Solutions

QIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a newly established supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

Quantum Computing Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (audited)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,794,734

$ 16,738,657

Account receivable 12,774

-

Prepaid expenses 224,302

482,998

Other current assets 42,105

-

Subtotal current assets 5,587,647

17,221,855











Fixed assets (net of depreciation) 975,169

41,348

Other Assets







Lease right-of-use 1,327,746

18,084

Security deposits 60,271

3,109

Intangible assets 22,223,725

-

Goodwill 59,125,773

-

Subtotal Other assets 82,737,515

21,193

Total assets $ 89,300,331

$ 17,284,196











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable $ 871,887

$ 464,870

Accrued expenses 3,559,981

478,505

Dividends payable-preferred 219,844

117,454

Loans payable-short term 535,684

-

Lease liability 1,357,924

18,084

Other current liabilities -

3,385

Current liabilities - subtotal 6,545,320

1,082,298









Long term liabilities





Loans payable-long term 7,632,998

- Accrued interest – long term 225,282

-















Long term liabilities - subtotal 7,858,280

-

Total Liabilities 14,403,600

1,082,298





















Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized: 55,963,334 and 5,596

2,916

29,156,815 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.







Preferred stock, $0.0001par value, 1,550,000 shares Series A convertible preferred Authorized; 1,500,004 and 1,545,459 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022







And December 31, 2021, respectively; 3,079,864 shares of Series B Preferred Stock







Authorized, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively. 150

154

Additional paid-in capital 151,163,909

67,396,618

APIC-Beneficial Conversion Feature in Equity 4,898,835

4,898,835

APIC-Stock Based Compensation 38,816,022

25,297,456

Accumulated deficit (119,987,781)

(81,394,081)

Total Stockholders' Equity (deficit) 74,896,731

16,201,898

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8 9,300,331

$ 17,284,196



Quantum Computing Inc. Statements of Operations (Audited)







Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2022

2021











Total revenues



$ 135,648

$ - Cost of revenues



60,934

- Gross profit



74,714















Operating expenses









Salaries and Benefits



4,326,733

2,488,877 Consultants



1,278,170

1,076,901 Research & development



4,561,794

2,585,796 Stock based compensation



17,761,467

9,401,345 Selling General and administrative - other



8,725,892

1,577,174 Total operating expenses



36,654,056

17,130,093 Loss from operations



(36,579,342)

(17,130,093)











Other income (expenses)









Interest income – Money Market



46,891

7,378 Misc. Income – Government Grants



-

218,371 Interest expense – Promissory Notes



(225,282)

- Interest Expense - Warrants



-

(10,715,799) Interest expense – Preferred dividends



(889,219)

(117,454) Interest Expense – Financing expenses



(946,748)

(161,250) Other income (expenses), net



(2,014,358)

(10,768,754)











Income tax provision



-

- Net loss



$ (38,593,700)

$ (27,898,847) Per-share data









Basic and diluted loss per share



$ (0.69)

$ (0.96) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



55,963,334

29,156,815

