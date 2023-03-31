Our Best Life Companies Welcomes New Flagship Office and Practice Acquisition in Indiana

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Group Dentistry Now 'Emerging Dental Group to Watch in 2022' winner, Our Best Life Companies (OBL) is pleased to announce its expansion into Indiana with the opening of its first out-of-state flagship office, Granger Dental & Orthodontics which is now actively seeing patients, and the acquisition of South Bend Dental and Orthodontics which took place this January.

OBL has renovated a former car dealership (see pictures below) into a state-of-the-art practice that spans over 6000 sq ft with 10 general operatories + 10 ortho-chairs that now houses Granger Dental & Orthodontics.

Additionally, the acquisition of South Bend Dental and Orthodontics, a 2400 sq ft practice with 6 operatories, will further allow OBL to expand its services in the region with plans of expanding the practice to 3700 sq ft and adding an additional 5 operatories this year.

"We are excited to bring Our Best Life's brand of exceptional dental care to Indiana with the opening of our flagship office and the acquisition of South Bend Dental and Orthodontics," said Marina Hurn, CEO of Our Best Life Companies. "Our focus on quality patient care, state-of-the-art facilities, and a supportive team environment sets us apart in the dental industry, and we look forward to bringing those values to patients in Indiana and beyond."

OBL Makes Strides Across State Borders with Indiana Expansion

The acquisition of South Bend Dental and Orthodontics marks OBL's second foray into the Indiana market. The practice has expanded its services to include orthodontics and other specialty services. OBL is also in the process of constructing a new dental practice in Goshen, Indiana, which is set to open in late summer 2023. That new practice will occupy a 4000 sqft space, formerly a pizza shop, with 6 operatories and 8 Ortho-Chairs.

Best Staff. Best Care. Best Patients

As a DSO, Our Best Life Companies (OBL) is committed to providing exceptional dental care and fostering a supportive team environment. The company's motto, "Best Staff. Best Care. Best Patients" reflects its focus on quality patient care and improving the lives of its team members. OBL plans to continue expanding its reach in Indiana and neighboring states while maintaining its commitment to providing exceptional dental care and improving the work environment in its practices.

For more information about Our Best Life Companies and its services, visit https://obl-management.com/

