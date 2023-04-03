EnviroSpark Continues Rapid Growth with 100th Hire

Company revenue, headcount and notable contracts multiply exponentially

ATLANTA, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based electric vehicle charging company EnviroSpark has announced its 100th hire, a 526% increase in headcount since year-end 2021.

The hiring boom coincides with EnviroSpark's 370% year-over-year revenue growth from 2021 to 2022 and the company is on track for more than 300% revenue growth again in 2023.

Offering turnkey charging solutions to customers across North America, EnviroSpark counts real estate giants Starwood Capital Group, Wood Partners and RangeWater as clients. Investors include current and former executives from Georgia Power, The Home Depot, Chick-fil-A and Post Properties.

The company – co-founded in 2014 by husband-wife team Aaron and Stephanie Luque – has built extensively for Tesla and Electrify America, among others, and is responsible for nearly 7,000 charging stations across North America.

EnviroSpark has recently inked deals with Perennial Properties, city governments and Atlanta destinations like Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta Botanical Garden and The Woodruff Arts Center.

"I'm incredibly proud of the high-performing, values-driven team we're building," said EnviroSpark Founder and CEO Aaron Luque.

"I'm inspired daily by our employees' contributions to our mission of building a more robust charging infrastructure to support the EV and clean tech revolution that's making our shared future healthier, more sustainable and more prosperous."

EnviroSpark has begun interviewing future employees in Texas and North Carolina with plans to open new offices in both new markets this year. The company has raised over $15 million in outside investment to date, led by Ultra Capital.



Founded in 2014, EnviroSpark is an industry leader in the turnkey design, installation and operation of EV charging solutions. The company was founded with two missions: to raise awareness around the benefits of electric vehicles and to build a more robust EV charging infrastructure. Responsible for nearly 7,000 charging plugs to date, EnviroSpark addresses the pain points of North American property owners and drivers by enhancing EV accessibility in customer-friendly ways.

