International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Voted a 'Best Nonprofit to Work For' for Second Year

Global humanitarian aid organization ranks top 20 overall and top 10 among medium-sized employers

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) today announced it has been named a 2023 Best Nonprofit to Work For by The NonProfit Times. This is the second time the organization has been awarded this distinction, having earned the honor in 2021.

The NonProfit Times' 'Best Nonprofits to Work For' Award Logo 2023 (PRNewswire)

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Voted a 'Best Nonprofit to Work For' for Second Time in Three Years

The Fellowship ranked 19th overall in 2023, according to the Times' 2023 rankings of 50 organizations nationwide (up from 35th place in 2021), and amongst medium-sized employers, The Fellowship ranked 7th out of 22 (up from 13th in 2021).

The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers, again partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces.

"We pride ourselves on building a vibrant culture that not only encourages employee engagement and positive morale, but that attracts and retains top talent," said Fellowship President and CEO, Yael Eckstein. "To be awarded this recognition a second time in three years is a testament to the work of our staff at all levels, to make that vision a reality and ensure we are living our values every day."

Nonprofits across the U.S. completed a two-part survey evaluation process including a review of each organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, as well as an employee survey to measure the employee experience (worth 75% of the total combined score). Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the ranking.

"It truly is such a privilege to lead an organization that is so collaborative and committed to achieving our mission—of providing lifesaving aid to Jewish communities in Israel and around the world—by working as one united, global team," Eckstein said. "Beyond the dedication of our staff, I'm incredibly grateful to our donors, who are unwaveringly committed to blessing Israel and her people. Without their support, we would not be celebrating 40 years of bridge building and humanitarian care this year. But by the grace of God, we are looking forward to what the next 40 years of our ministry holds."

"In a time where Jews around the world are more in need than ever, working together as a nimble and strategic global organization is more critical than ever," said Robin Van Etten, Global COO of The Fellowship. "I'm continually amazed at the ways our teams come together around our mission in support of our programs and beneficiaries every day. I'm grateful for not only what we're able to achieve, but how we achieve it—with the same dignity and respect for one another that we give to those we serve. I couldn't be prouder to help lead this truly special organization."

To learn more about The Fellowship, its mission and culture, visit www.ifcj.org.

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.

About Yael Eckstein

As President and CEO of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Yael Eckstein oversees all programs and serves as the international spokesperson for the organization. With over a decade of non-profit experience in multiple roles, Yael has the rare distinction of being a woman leading one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. In addition to her weekly podcast on matters of faith, Nourish Your Biblical Roots, each month, Yael invites thought leaders to discuss Jewish-Christian relations and Israel's significance on her podcast, Conversations with Yael. In 2020 and 2021, she was named to the Jerusalem Post's list of 50 Most Influential Jews. Born outside of Chicago, Yael is now based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

About The NonProfit Times

Our flagship publication, The NonProfit Times, celebrating 37 years, reaches more than 36,000 executives of the nonprofit community in print and digital format, ranging from C-Suite executives to directors of fundraising, marketing, social media, and human resources departments to accounting and other financial management decision-makers. Nonprofit sector influencers on all levels turn to The NPT for news, information, and insight that consistently helps them achieve their professional goals.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gartman

elizabeth.gartman@ifcj.org

+1 312-641-8544

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews - 40th Anniversary Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews