Cloud Foundry Korifi Update Enables Transformation to Cloud Native Workloads

Optimal way to migrate Cloud Foundry workloads to Kubernetes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the latest release of Korifi , a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that reduces much of the complexity of Kubernetes and greatly improves the application deployment experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Cloud Foundry Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The Foundation also announced a series of Korifi Tutorials to help developers get started with Korifi, as well as its Cloud Foundry Day event, taking place on June 21 in Heidelberg, Germany.

Many organizations face challenges when using Kubernetes infrastructure to deploy their applications. Kubernetes is a powerful and flexible platform for managing containerized workloads, but it can be complex and difficult to manage for developers who are not familiar with its nuances. Korifi aims to simplify the deployment process for developers by providing a more streamlined and user-friendly interface on top of Kubernetes infrastructure.

"Having a golden path to production when using Kubernetes infrastructure is proving to be elusive or expensive," said Chris Clark, program manager at Cloud Foundry. "Korifi changes that with an easy path for adoption on cloud platforms. Korifi is increasingly realizing parity with the Cloud Foundry developer experience and is more inclusive in its workflows and accommodating greenfield, as well as legacy deployment workflows."

Updates to Korifi in v.0.7.0 include the following.

Improved logging;

Labels and annotations are now supported on all resources;

Automatic clean up of unused resources;

Support for multiple apps in manifests.

Korifi's fully open-source code base and community-driven approach ensure that adopters get complete transparency and agility. For system integrators and service providers, Korifi is an avenue to enable a cloud-native transformation for their Cloud Foundry customers and also introduce a new cloud-based product. Korifi takes care of infrastructure management so developers can focus on writing code.

Cloud Foundry Day announced

The event will take place on June 21, 2023, in Heidelberg, Germany, with a call for speakers that is open until April 28, 2023.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including IBM, SAP, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

Visit the GitHub repo to learn more and deploy Korifi on Kubernetes clusters.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, Eirini, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

