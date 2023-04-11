CraniUS Announces a Strategic Partnership with Leading Drug and Device Manufacturer, Medical Product Laboratories

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CraniUS LLC, an R&D company focused on building breakthrough diagnostics and treatments for neurosurgical patients with chronic brain disease announced a critical partnership with leading FDA-registered drug and device manufacturer, Medical Product Laboratories, Inc (Phila. PA).

CraniUS (PRNewswire)

As a key partner to CraniUS, MPL will now support testing for the initial stability and safety studies for drug candidates that will be delivered through the company's groundbreaking device enabling long-term and direct medicine administration via CED (convection-enhanced delivery); an innovative method developed to bypass the blood-brain-barrier safely and effectively and forever change the way brain disease is treated. Ongoing testing will directly support upcoming pre-clinical studies in 2023 and a first-in-human study targeted for the back half of 2024.

Medical Products Laboratories, Inc, a full-service drug and device contract manufacturer, has nearly 100 years' experience in the industry and is led by serial entrepreneur, Mr. Elliot Stone (President/CEO). MPL is an FDA-registered manufacturer for drugs and devices, ISO certified and cGXP compliant. It houses vertically integrated contract services under one roof in its 250,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility located just northeast of Philadelphia, PA. MPL's clients range from entrepreneurial start-ups to Fortune 20 companies located in the United States and abroad.

"CraniUS is honored to have a world-class partner on the drug manufacturing side in Medical Product Laboratories," said Michael Maglin, CEO of CraniUS. "Elliot Stone, Scot Stone (EVP), and their experienced team are some of the most respected leaders in the space and therefore deliver a perfect match for us to balance our delivery device solution with their drug side expertise. Without question, this partnership opens numerous opportunities for us to enable multiple brain disease treatments including GBM (Glioblastoma multiforme)."

Elliot Stone and Scot Stone will serve on the Board of Directors and participate as investors. "MPL is truly excited to partner with this incredible mission. As Board Directors for CraniUS, we are thrilled to know our team is helping to build the world's first, fully implantable, wireless medical device that enables long-term, direct brain medicine delivery," says Elliot. "We firmly believe that this patented device can drive improved outcomes for millions of patients suffering from brain disease and so we are proud to be part of this journey."

About CraniUS:

CraniUS' was recently voted the #1 Fastest-Rising Tech Company in Baltimore by Technical.ly. Its stated mission is to invent and engineer world-class technology to define the future of diagnostics and treatments for patients with chronic brain disease. Its flagship device is being specifically developed to bypass the challenges presented by the blood-brain barrier, which has rendered traditional therapeutic treatments of brain disease ineffective. CraniUS utilizes a novel pump design and wireless charging technology to enable long-term and direct medicine administration via CED (convection-enhanced delivery), an effective method of medicine delivery first introduced by the National Institute of Health (NIH). CraniUS was founded in May 2021.

CONTACT:

CraniUS Media Relations

Office Phone Number: 1(833) 4-CraniUS

email: info@craniusmed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CraniUS