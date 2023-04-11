EISAI AND PATIENT ADVOCACY PARTNERS LAUNCH MADE OF MORE -- AN EDUCATION INITIATIVE TO SPOTLIGHT HEAD AND NECK CANCER

Initiative Features Compelling Stories Celebrating That People are "Made of More" Than Their Head and Neck Cancer Diagnosis, Along With Resources to Help People Impacted Find Support and Community

NUTLEY, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Head and Neck Cancer Alliance (HNCA), Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer (SPOHNC), Thyroid, Head And Neck Cancer (THANC) Foundation, CancerCare and Eisai Inc. have partnered to launch Made of More, a unique initiative that aims to help individuals impacted by head and neck cancer band together as one community and remind themselves and others that they are made of more than this disease.

Head and neck cancer is an umbrella term encompassing a diverse, rare group of cancers with complex unmet needs, accounting for less than 4% of all cancers in the United States. An estimated 66,920 new cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2023. Compared to other types of cancer, head and neck cancer receives little public attention and is not well understood.

"People living with head and neck cancer are part of a relatively small group of patients with unique challenges, which often make them feel isolated," said Christine Verini, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, CancerCare. "What we hope to achieve through the Made of More initiative is for anyone impacted by head and neck cancer to know that support and resources are available to help guide them through the challenges of living with this disease."

At the heart of this initiative are head and neck cancer survivors and caregivers who share their unique life experiences before, during and after diagnosis. These powerful stories come to life on MadeOfMore.com to help unite those impacted by head and neck cancer and highlight how they are made of more than this disease.

"The journey after a head and neck cancer diagnosis can be complex and often leaves patients feeling afraid and confused. In addition to grasping the reality of the diagnosis, patients undergo evaluation with multiple specialists and tests. It often seems that things are happening so fast and they are not in control. Furthermore, treatment typically requires close management and presents a variety of physical, emotional, and psychosocial challenges," said Ezra Cohen, MD, FRCPSC, FASCO, Medical Oncologist, Co-Director of Precision Immunotherapy Clinic, UC San Diego. "Through Made of More, it is my hope that people with head and neck cancer and their loved ones have an additional resource that lets them know they do not have to face these challenges alone."

The campaign website also features information about head and neck cancer, including risk factors and common symptoms, information on different health care providers who might see a patient with head and neck cancer as part of a multidisciplinary care team, and links to helpful resources from the Made of More patient advocacy partners. These include questions to ask your doctor, nutrition support and recipes, resources for patients concerned about their fertility, how to talk to children about cancer, assistance with finances and insurance, resources for loved ones caring for someone with cancer, and help finding clinical trials.

"At Eisai, the principle that patients always come first is what fuels our drive to learn from the everyday experiences of patients and their loved ones, and what we uncovered is that the complexities of head and neck cancer can oftentimes leave those affected by it yearning for support and connection," said Teresa Cronin, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Patient Advocacy at Eisai Inc. "Through Made of More, together with our advocacy partners, we hope to help provide a sense of comfort by putting shared experiences from this community at the forefront and showcasing the ways people affected by this disease are not defined by it—to help them feel connected, supported, and inspired."

To learn more about Made of More and head and neck cancer, and access useful resources, visit MadeofMore.com. People can follow and join the conversation by sharing first-hand stories using #MoreThanHNC on social media.

About Head and Neck Cancer

Head and neck cancer broadly refers to a variety of tumors that can be located on different areas of the head and neck, which may include the mouth, lips, tongue, nasal cavity, larynx (voice box), throat, sinuses, lymph nodes and parts of the ear, among others. Nearly 4% of all cancers in the U.S. are head and neck cancer and an estimated 66,920 new cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2023. Head and neck tumors are often made up of abnormal cancer cells known as squamous cell carcinoma, the most common of all head and neck cancers, and 10% of patients have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis. The 5-year survival rate of people living with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma is poor, a primary reason being a delayed diagnoses, recurrent metastasis, relapse or resistance to therapy.

About Head and Neck Cancer Alliance (HNCA)

The Head and Neck Cancer Alliance (HNCA) provides support to head and neck cancer patients through survivorship education, mentor programs, clinical trial assistance, transportation assistance, and more. HNCA supports ongoing research in head and neck oncology and prevention of oral, head and neck cancers through awareness-raising programs, including Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week and the Ambassador program. Our mission is to advance prevention, detection, treatment and rehabilitation of oral, head and neck cancer through public awareness, research, advocacy and survivorship.

About Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer (SPOHNC)

At Support For People With Oral And Head And Neck Cancer (SPOHNC), our mission is dedicated to raising awareness and meeting the needs of oral and head and neck cancer patients through our resources and publications. Founded in 1991 by an oral cancer survivor, SPOHNC is involved in the development of programs of support. As such it can be an enormous positive impact on meeting the psychosocial needs of patients as well as preserving, restoring, and promoting physical and emotional health.

SPOHNC brings together patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families who are the center of our mission, so they know they are not alone in this journey. SPOHNC is here for those who seek out support, knowledge, encouragement, and ultimately hope, because "Together, We Heal!"

SPOHNC, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization. We offer more than 100 Chapter support groups throughout the U.S., a National Survivor Volunteer Network of 200+ volunteers, "News From SPOHNC" monthly newsletter, and additional educational publications to help address the needs of this patient population. To learn more about SPOHNC, please visit our website at www.spohnc.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Thyroid, Head And Neck Cancer (THANC) Foundation

Those diagnosed with thyroid, head and neck cancer may experience a change in voice, speech, swallow function, as well as a diminished quality of life when undergoing treatment. The THANC (Thyroid, Head & Neck Cancer) Foundation supports research and education in the early detection and treatment of thyroid, head and neck cancer—advances new therapeutic approaches and works to alleviate the suffering and functional impairment patients may experience as a result of treatment. THANC focuses on community awareness and education, as well as patient outreach and support initiatives.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include resource navigation, counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by master's-prepared oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our mission and is the shared purpose that connects us to those we serve creating a network of powerful relationships that enables us to identify, understand and work to address the needs of people throughout their lives. We boldly push past the boundaries of science and aim to deliver life-changing therapies and health-related solutions that matter to people and society. We bring together science, technology and real-world expertise to pursue a world free from cancer, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Everything we do is guided by the simple principle that patients and their families come first, and we have a responsibility to listen to and learn from them.

Eisai Inc. is the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd. The company's presence in the U.S. includes three discovery centers as well as commercial, clinical development and global demand organizations. To learn more about Eisai, please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information on our work in neurology, please visit the Eisai U.S. Neurology LinkedIn page.

