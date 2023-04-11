KnowBe4 Tackles Risky Security Behavior of Employees With Complimentary 30-Day Trial of SecurityCoach

Trial to allow users to see how many detected security events their organization could use to remediate dangerous user behavior with recommended real-time coaching campaigns

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it is launching a no-charge 30-day trial for its latest SecurityCoach product for those who are interested in experiencing a way to offer real-time security coaching to enhance security culture. SecurityCoach is KnowBe4's newest, first of its kind product which offers real-time security coaching aimed at reducing risky behavior.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.) (PRNewswire)

KnowBe4 is now offering the SecurityCoach 30-day preview to those interested in finding out how they can isolate and improve risky behaviors for their organization. With the SecurityCoach preview, organizations can set up their security vendor integrations and detect risky activity on their devices.

SecurityCoach helps users and organizations combat the threat of social engineering techniques like phishing, spear phishing and impersonation, that are used by cybercriminals to manipulate an organization's employees in attempts to hack into their organization. SecurityCoach assists IT/security professionals to develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to risky security behavior. Leveraging an organization's existing security stack, IT/security professionals can configure their real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver a SecurityTip to their users related to a detected event.

"We are pleased to offer this 30-day trial of SecurityCoach, allowing users to experience firsthand the effectiveness of the product and the potential difference it can make within their organization," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "With SecurityCoach, KnowBe4 is driving a new human-centric category in cybersecurity focused on helping end users and organizations improve their security posture and strengthen their security culture. This new SecurityCoach preview will shed light on the risky behaviors that IT/security professionals may be missing with real-time security coaching and advice that can reduce the burden on IT departments and help to better manage the ongoing problem of social engineering."

To activate the new SecurityCoach 30-day trial, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/securitycoach-free-preview .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 56,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KnowBe4