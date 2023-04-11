Tampa General Hospital's John Couris Named a Top Health Care Leader in the U.S. by Becker's Hospital Review

President and CEO recognized for leadership in driving health care transformation in Tampa Bay and beyond.

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), has been named a top health care leader in the U.S., according to the Becker's Hospital Review 2023 "Great Leaders in Healthcare" list.

Couris' inclusion on the list reflects his ability to not only lead, empower and support his organization's thriving team, including its world-class physicians, but also his efforts to transform care delivery and increase his region's and state's access to leading-edge care.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition, as it's not just a recognition of me, but a symbol of the hard work our leaders and teams are doing both inside our organization to ensure that our team members feel supported and valued and the work of our organization to innovate the delivery and access to the highest-quality possible care across this community and beyond," Couris said.

"Our team members are committed to improving patient care and outcomes, and working toward this every day. I couldn't be more grateful to our Board of Directors and our team, who are driven by a commitment to propel the transformational growth of Tampa General and help lead in the delivery of world-class patient care," Couris added.

For Couris, team members are a top priority. He recognizes that when team members are best supported, they can then provide the best care to patients. This focus on team member engagement and enhancement is why Tampa General is continually recognized nationally for its impact and commitment to creating a culture of personal and professional development for all team members. Tampa General has been ranked a top workplace by both Newsweek and Glassdoor and named by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023."

During his tenure, Couris has spearheaded a wide range of programs and partnerships at Tampa General to enhance patient care and inspire broader health care industry innovations. One program that he is particularly passionate about is the evolution of the Tampa Medical and Research District. The district, inspired by renowned medical districts across the country, houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology anchored by Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

To accelerate Tampa General forward in creating a health care network to serve the Tampa Bay region and the state of Florida, Couris announced a $550 million master facility plan. As the largest expansion in the hospital's history, the master facility plan includes a new 500,000-square-foot patient tower which will include 136 additional in-patient beds, a freestanding emergency department, a TGH Cancer Institute hub for diagnostic testing, treatment and support services, a building to be outfitted for administrative, education and training space, a sterile processing facility, and renovated main operating suites.

Projects that have opened since the master facility plan was announced in 2021 include a new ICU, renovation of the regional Burn Center and Burn ICU, which is one of only two American Burn Association (ABA)-verified adult and pediatric burn centers in Florida, and a new, 2,000-space team member parking garage.

Since May 2020, Tampa General has been creating a framework of state-of-the-art services to connect patients across the state of Florida, including in the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast areas. Tampa General's east coast initiatives include alliances with the Cancer Center of South Florida and the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. In October 2021, Tampa General established TGH General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches. In November 2021, Tampa General opened the first Tower Radiology location in the area, a PET/CT imaging center, and acquired Palm Beach Radiology, now TGH Imaging, in October 2022.

"John is not only shaping Tampa General into one of the country's leading academic health systems but also helping to grow the Tampa Bay region into an innovative medical and research destination," said Phil Dingle, chairman of the Tampa General Hospital Board of Directors. "His exceptional work is advancing and inspiring the next generation of medicine – a team conducting advanced research that saves lives, adapts to changes in health care, and cares for the sickest patients with the most complex conditions."

Couris also supports the professional learning and development of team members through programs such as:

The People Development Institute (PDI), which offers classes through a partnership with the USF Muma College of Business. These courses focus on emotional intelligence, health care finance, remote working leadership best practices, and leading through Authenticity, Kindness, Transparency, and Vulnerability (AKTiVe), among other topics.

To advance the skills of current and future leaders through interactive learning experiences, Tampa General team members can apply for a Modern Advances in Leadership series facilitated by the University of Tampa's Sykes College of Business.

Another platform for emerging leaders is Tampa General's LEAD (Leadership, Enrichment and Development) program which takes place over 12 months to create career pathways and identify future leaders.

This inclusion in the "Great Leaders in Healthcare" list follows several recent accolades for Couris. In January, Couris was named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2023 "Power 100" list. He was named to Becker's "Great Leaders in Healthcare 2022" as well as Modern Healthcare's "Top 25 Innovators" list that same year. Other honors for Couris include the 2021 Tampa Bay Chamber H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award; Florida Trend's "Florida 500" list of most influential business leaders in the state; Florida Politics' "Influence 100" list of the most influential people in Florida politics; and the Tampa Bay Business Journal's "Power 100" list of the area's most significant leaders and "25 People to Watch in 2022."

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. This list highlights health care's top leaders, including CEOs and beyond, across the country. Couris and the rest of this year's "Great Leaders in Healthcare" honorees can be found online here.

