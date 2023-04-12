Captiv8 Integrates with Instagram as one of the First Partners to Power Priority Direct Messages Through Creator Marketplace

As an official partner for the Instagram creator marketplace API, influencer marketing leader Captiv8 now allows brands to find and direct message creators

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv8 , the world's largest end-to-end influencer marketing platform, today announced it is among the first to integrate with Instagram's creator marketplace. The first set of APIs will enable brands on Captiv8 to send messages to creators on creator marketplace through their priority inbox.

Captiv8 Integrates with Instagram as one of the First Partners to Power Priority Direct Messages Through Creator Marketplace (PRNewswire)

Brands continue to prioritize influencer marketing campaigns and there is a growing demand for tools to expedite both research and connections with creators. The Captiv8 solution with Instagram's creator marketplace solves these problems with the ability to filter for and view creators and direct message them through the platform.

"We know creators want to hear from brands who share their values," said Lucy Baker, Product Director at Instagram. "We're excited to be working with Captiv8 to let brands reach Instagram creators in a priority inbox on Instagram's creator marketplace, making it even easier for brands and creators to collaborate."

A recent Meta-commissioned study found that 59% of consumers say they are more interested in learning about a brand that partners with creators.* The new solution enables these partnerships and connections through Instagram DMs and benefits both brands and creators.

Benefits for brands

Immediate and expedited creator outreach through a priority inbox.

Connecting with creators even when an email address isn't available.

Staying organized with a centralized place for all creator outreach and communication.

Benefits for creators

Never miss out on exciting brand deals and opportunities

Automatically organize their inbox with partnership DMs always appearing at the top, for easier prioritization and accessibility

The ability to directly have conversations with brands to drive long-term ambassadorships

By being a part of IGCM, they are more easily discoverable by Captiv8's partners such as top brands like Walmart, Kraft Heinz, Edelman, and more.

"We are constantly striving to bring efficiency, scale and effectiveness to marketers and creators," said Krishna Subramanian , CEO of Captiv8. "We are excited to partner with Instagram to bring this first to market opportunity to all our brands and drive even more dollars into the creator economy."

*Source: "Role of Creator Marketing Study" by Crowd DNA (Meta-commissioned online survey of adults ages 18+ across AU, BR, DE, FR, JP, KR, MX, UK, US in March 2022)

This launch comes at an incredibly successful time for Captiv8 as they double down on their commitment to both brands and creators. The company has recently announced its European expansion as well as the introduction of its Global Affiliate platform. As Meta continues to dominate the social media space, this partnership will continue to push Captiv8 forward as a leader in the influencer marketing space. Get exclusive access today!

ABOUT CAPTIV8:

Captiv8 is a full-service influencer marketing solution that redefines end-to-end, inspiring you to think bigger, enabling you to plan smarter, and empowering you to execute better. Through our intuitive workflow, brands can uncover actionable insights on trends, discover and vet influencers, seamlessly activate campaigns at scale, amplify branded content across the digital ecosystem, and prove business impact through our measurement dashboard. Our platform gives you the tools you need to build relationships and effective content, while our teams lend experiences and strategic services to steer you clear of common influencer marketing pitfalls.

Captiv8.io, the leading influencer marketing technology and branded content platform. Learn more at Captiv8.com (PRNewsfoto/Captiv8) (PRNewswire)

