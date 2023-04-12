ImaginAb Executes New License and Supply Agreement for CD8 ImmunoPET Technology with Leucid Bio

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a global biotechnology company developing 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPET™) imaging agent and radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT), is pleased to announce the execution of a new non-exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Leucid Bio (Leucid), a biotech company pursuing a differentiated approach to develop next generation Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies using the Company's proprietary Lateral CAR Platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImaginAb will license and supply clinical doses of ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET tracer, 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam, to Leucid for use in its basket study in solid tumors, with LEU011 targeting NKG2DL, Autologous CAR T-cells.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb, said: "We are delighted that Leucid Bio will use our investigational CD8 ImmunoPET for the first time in conjunction with CAR-T therapies. This agreement with Leucid Bio is an opportunity for ImaginAb to continue expanding our partnerships and showcases the increasing adoption of our CD8 ImmunoPET technology."

Artin Moussavi, Chief Business Officer of Leucid Bio, commented: "This is an exciting partnership for Leucid as this cutting edge technology will provide evidence of the biodistribution of LEU011 CAR T-cells. This will be the first time this technology will be used in a solid tumor CAR-T clinical setting allowing Leucid to generate data that demonstrates the tracking of LEU011 to tumor sites in the first phase of the trial. This data would validate, in humans, the significant improvements already demonstrated with LEU011 in preclinical studies."

About ImaginAb

A clinical stage, revenue-generating global biotechnology company developing next-generation imaging agents and radiopharmaceutical therapy products through its proprietary minibody and cys-diabody platforms. The lead candidate, CD8 ImmunoPET™, is currently in Phase II clinical trials and has been licensed by pharmaceutical and biotech companies for use in immunotherapy clinical trials.

For more information, visit www.imaginab.com

About CD8 ImmunoPET™ (89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam)

An 89Zr-labeled minibody that has been designed to bind to the CD8 receptor on human T cells for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging. This method is currently being researched to determine whether it may be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies, and to predict patient outcomes.

About Leucid Bio

Leucid Bio is a pioneering biotech company developing cell therapies for refractory cancers, especially solid tumours. Leucid was founded to translate 20 years of King's College London (King's) research in the CAR-T field and is led by a highly experienced management team with both scientific and commercial expertise. As part of Leucid's ongoing relationship with King's, it benefits from exclusive access to and resources from the deep scientific, clinical, and manufacturing expertise of John Maher and his academic team of immuno-oncology experts.

Leucid is headquartered in London, UK, with operations based at Guy's Hospital with its own R&D and process development laboratories, enabling it to maintain its patient-centric focus on developing better cell therapies for the benefit of individuals with hard-to-treat solid tumours.

