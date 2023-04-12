Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Files Patent For ChatGPT Enabled Smart Eyewear

MIAMI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, announces today that it has filed a new patent application entitled SYSTEM, APPARATUS, AND METHOD FOR USING A CHATBOT, US Patent Application number 18/189,547.

Remington No. 1 typewriter, made by Remington & Sons, Ilion, NY, 1873-1878. This is the first Sholes & Glidden model typewriter made by Remington & Sons (PRNewswire)

The software system covered by the patent application focuses on one or more smart devices, which may include smart glasses, that operate with chatbots such as ChatGPT. The inventive application may provide an efficient and effective tool for obtaining a desired response drawn from one or multiple chatbots. The invention accomplishes this by using an innovative technique for choosing from and prioritizing data that may be drawn simultaneously from a number of different chatbots or AI language models. The invention allows for text, audio, and image data to be provided in response to user queries.

"We believe we are the first smart eyewear company to provide (patent-pending), artificial intelligence voice accessibilty on Bluetooth-enabled eyewear. With our new Lucyd app, we are continuing to make eyewear more flexible and smarter than ever before," says Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear.

The Lucyd app provides audible/spoken output of the popular ChatGPT language model, enabling more natural communication between the user and this powerful AI chatbot. The app can be used with any smartphone or hearable device to enable verbal interaction with ChatGPT, including audio glasses made by Innovative Eyewear.

The company will be showcasing its hardware and software at the eMerge tech conference in Miami, FL April 20th-21st and encourages interested parties to attend.

Lucyd Lyte ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear can be purchased online, in any prescription at Lucyd.co.

Ironically, March 2023 is the 150th anniversary of the introduction of the QWERTY keyboard and production of the Remington typewriter.

On June 23, 1868, a patent was granted to Christopher Sholes, Carlos Glidden, and Samuel W. Soule for a "Type-Writer" which was eventually developed into the Sholes and Glidden typewriter, the first device that allowed an operator to type substantially faster than a person could write by hand. The patent (U.S. patent # 79,265) was sold to Densmore and Yost, who agreed with E. Remington and Sons (then famous as a manufacturer of sewing machines) to commercialize what was known as the Sholes and Glidden Type-Writer. Remington started production of their first typewriter on March 1, 1873, in Ilion, New York. The Type-Writer introduced the QWERTY, designed by Sholes, et al.

The mechanical QWERTY keyboard and its digital equivalent can be considered a transitional data entry device, whose importance could be supplanted by more natural and ergonomic interfaces. Voice control on wearables is a key example of an extremely efficient method for interfacing with computing devices, that is faster and more ergonomic than typing. With ChatGPT specifically, the new Lucyd app makes it significantly easier to use, because the typical input into ChatGPT is long-form paragraphs of text which is often too cumbersome to type on a mobile device, requiring the user to be on a desktop computer to use ChatGPT effectively. The Lucyd app makes it fully voice-controlled, and therefore mobile friendly for the first time.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated timing of completion of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the patent application and the efficacy of smart glasses operating with chatbots. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: scott@skylineccg.com

Remington No. 1 typewriter, made by Remington & Sons, Ilion, NY, 1873-1878. This is the first Sholes & Glidden model typewriter made by Remington & Sons (PRNewswire)

Innovative Eyewear (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Eyewear) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.