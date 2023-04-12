Mirah Welcomes Jill Donelan, Psy.D., as New Clinical Director

BOSTON , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirah announced today that Jill Donelan, Psy.D., a highly accomplished clinical psychologist, has joined as Clinical Director. She is widely recognized for her expertise in providing evidence-based treatments for individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, and trauma.

In this role, Dr. Donelan will lead a team of clinical psychologists to support customers in implementing and sustaining measurement-based care (MBC), a data-driven approach to mental health treatment that uses standardized assessments to enhance clinical decision-making. She will also collaborate with internal teams to develop MBC technology, clinical practices, and implementation frameworks.

Prior to joining Mirah, Dr. Donelan worked as a clinician and academic at several institutions, including Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts. In this role, she provided individual and group psychotherapy to patients and conducted research on the effectiveness of psychological interventions.

"I am excited to join Mirah and contribute to the development of innovative, evidence-based solutions to mental health challenges," said Dr. Donelan. "As a long-time user of Mirah in my previous role, I have seen the power of data-driven decision-making in improving outcomes for patients. I am excited to work with this talented team to bring these benefits to more individuals and organizations."

Dr. Donelan has made significant contributions to the field of psychology through her clinical practice, publications, and presentations. She is also the author of the book " Trauma Treatment Toolbox for Teens: 97 Worksheets, Exercises, and Interventions for Trauma Recovery ," which has been praised by mental health professionals and educators alike for its practical tools and innovative approach to treating trauma in teenagers.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Donelan join our team," said Don Jenkins, Mirah's Chief Operating Officer. "She has first-hand experience implementing measurement-based care in clinical workflows. It is this deep expertise and clinical voice that will ensure we provide the best support possible to our growing customer base while we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in mental healthcare."

About Mirah: Mirah is empowering providers with data-driven decision-making, helping improve both behavioral health outcomes and access. With a best-in-class platform for measuring and tracking patient progress, Mirah's fully integrated solution offers actionable insights, powerful analytics, and an unparalleled level of precision to help organizations deliver measurement-based care at scale. Mirah combines this enterprise-level technology with an expert clinical support team to drive effective, sustainable implementation of data-informed care across organizations of all sizes. To learn more, visit https://www.mirah.com .

