2022 GHX Millennium Club Honorees Are Transforming the Healthcare Supply Chain

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Healthcare Exchange ( GHX ) named 87 healthcare provider and supplier organizations to the 2022 GHX Millennium Club . Since 2015, the Millennium Club has honored healthcare organizations that achieved the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation, generating at least one million automated transactions (including advanced order sets) annually through the GHX Exchange, the industry's largest cloud-based supply chain network. This year's honorees will be celebrated at the 2023 GHX Summit, May 9-12, at the Hilton Chicago.

Millennium Club honorees were selected by GHX based on an evaluation of supply chain automation levels in 2022 across more than 4,100 North American hospitals and suppliers currently connected to the GHX Exchange. This year's members embraced a technology-driven supply chain to reduce waste and cost of care while continuing to deliver exceptional patient care. In 2022, the number of supply chain transactions increased by approximately 8% from the prior year.

"Supply chain automation plays a pivotal role in improving patient care and lowering the cost to deliver it," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO at GHX. "Automation drives insights and the ability to make faster, more informed decisions about the products used in patient care. Because of their work, this year's honorees are bringing the industry one step closer to delivering affordable, quality patient care for all. We congratulate this year's Millennium Club honorees for their deep commitment and incredible accomplishments."

AdventHealth ( Altamonte Springs, Fla. )

Advocate Aurora Health Inc. ( Milwaukee, Wis. )

Alberta Health Services ( Edmonton, Alberta )

Allegheny Health Network ( Pittsburgh, Pa. )

Allina Health ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

Ascension Health ( Indianapolis, Ind. )

Beth Israel Lahey Health ( Cambridge, Mass. )

Bon Secours Mercy Health ( Cincinnati, Ohio )

Catholic Health ( Buffalo, N.Y. )

Centura Health ( Englewood, Colo. )

Christus Health ( Dallas, Texas )

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation ( Cleveland, Ohio )

CommonSpirit Health ( Chicago, Ill. )

Community Health Systems ( Franklin, Tenn. )

Hackensack Meridian Health ( Edison, N.J. )

HCA Healthcare ( Nashville, Tenn. )

HealthPartners ( Bloomington, Minn. )

Henry Ford Health ( Detroit, Mich. )

LifePoint Health ( Brentwood, Tenn. )

M Health Fairview ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

Mayo Clinic ( Rochester, Minn. )

Medical University Hospital Authority ( Charleston, S.C. )

MedStar Health ( Nottingham, Md. )

Memorial Hermann Healthcare System ( Houston, Texas )

Mercy Health - Chesterfield, Mo. ( Chesterfield, Mo. )

The Methodist Health System - Houston ( Houston, Texas )

Mount Sinai Health System ( New York, N.Y. )

MultiCare Health System ( Tacoma, Wash. )

Northwell Health ( New Hyde Park, N.Y. )

NYC Health + Hospitals ( New York, N.Y. )

NYU Langone Health ( New York, N.Y. )

Ochsner Health ( New Orleans, La. )

The Ohio State University (Columbus , Ohio)

OhioHealth Corp ( Columbus, Ohio )

Piedmont Healthcare ( Atlanta, Ga. )

Providence Health and Services ( Renton, Wash. )

Providence St. Joseph Health ( Renton, Wash. )

RWJBarnanbas Health ( West Orange, N.J. )

Scripps Health ( San Diego, Calif. )

Sentara Healthcare ( Norfolk, Va. )

SSM Health ( Saint Louis, Mo. )

Stanford Health Care ( Stanford, Calif. )

Sutter Health ( Roseville, Calif. )

Trinity Health System ( Livonia, Mich. )

UC Health ( Aurora, Colo. )

UCSF Health ( San Francisco, Calif. )

UNC Health ( Chapel Hill, N.C. )

UnityPoint Health ( West Des Moines, Iowa )

Universal Health Services, Inc. ( King of Prussia, Pa. )

Yale New Haven Health System ( New Haven, Conn. )

3M Company ( St. Paul, Minn. )

Abbott Laboratories ( Chicago, Ill. )

AmerisourceBergen ( Conshohocken, Pa. )

B. Braun Medical Inc. ( Bethlehem, Pa. )

Baxter International Inc. ( Deerfield, Ill. )

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( Franklin Lakes, N.J. )

Boston Scientific Corporation ( Marlborough, Mass. )

Cardinal Health ( Dublin, Ohio )

CDW Corporation ( Chicago, Ill. )

Concordance Healthcare Solutions ( Tiffin, Ohio )

Cook Medical LLC ( Bloomington, Ind. )

DH Business Services ( Washington, D.C. )

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. ( Irvine, Calif. )

Fisher Healthcare ( Houston, Texas )

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. ( Chicago, Ill. )

Henry Schein , Inc. ( Melville, N.Y. )

Integra Lifesciences Corporation ( Princeton, N.J. )

Intuitive Surgical ( Sunnyvale, Calif. )

Johnson & Johnson ( New Brunswick, N.J. )

McKesson Corporation ( Irving, Texas )

Medline Industries, Inc. ( Northfield, Ill. )

Medtronic ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

Merit Medical - North America ( South Jordan, Utah )

ODP Business Solutions ( Boca Raton, Fla. )

Olympus Corporation of the Americas ( Center Valley, Pa. )

Owens & Minor, Inc. ( Mechanicsville, Va. )

Performance Health ( Akron, Ohio )

Sarnova Inc. ( Dublin, Ohio )

Siemens Healthineers ( Issaquah, Wash. )

Smith & Nephew ( Andover, Mass. )

Staples ( Framingham, Mass. )

STERIS ( Mentor, Ohio )

Stryker Corporation ( Kalamazoo, Mich. )

Teleflex Incorporated ( Morrisville, N.C. )

Terumo Americas Holding, Inc. ( Somerset, N.J. )

W.W. Grainger , Inc. ( Lake Forest, Ill. )

Zimmer Biomet ( Warsaw, Ind. )

About GHX:

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

