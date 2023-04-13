Live, unapologetic and unretouched, Knix debuts an all new swim campaign in real time

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global intimate apparel brand Knix, is excited to announce the launch of the 2023 Knix Swim Collection in conjunction with a live photoshoot on the sandy beaches of Mexico featuring notable friends of the brand.

Knix Swim New Collection 2023 (PRNewswire)

Knix is back with its biggest swim collection to-date and a new brand experience in Mexico. On this three day immersive experience in Mexico the Knix community was able to get an intimate, behind the scenes look at the new collection. Knix invited its customers to follow the brand as it produced a live photoshoot and campaign featuring Ashley Graham , Sarah Nicole Landry (The Bird's Papaya), Stephanie Shepherd , and other notable influencers including: Arielle Estoria , Amanda Hirsh and Taylor Giavasis .

True to the brand's values of living unapologetically free and redefining the intimates industry, the shoot was totally unretouched – encouraging the community to be confident and comfortable in their own skin. Knix's innovative products are made with patented technology, cutting edge processes and human-centric design intended for people to find products that transform how they feel by focusing on what they want and bringing revolutionary solutions to life for them.

The new collection reflects the brand's mission to encourage its community to live with confidence through innovative products. This season Knix is empowering their community to swim, sunbathe and move with products that keeps them worry-free. The overall collection includes a variety of Leakproof and non-Leakproof one-piece silhouettes, a number of bikini top styles, as well as Leakproof and non-Leakproof bikini bottom styles, giving customers hundreds of style combinations to mix and match.

The Knix Swim Collection launched April 12, 2023 and retails between $125 CAD/$100 USD to $50 CAD / $45 USD. The collection is available in sizes XS-XXXXL+ and comes in seven colors and patterns.

To view the new Knix Swim Collection please click here .

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

Knix Swim New Collection 2023 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knix