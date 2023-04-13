MGM RESORTS CONTRIBUTION HELPS BRING FRESH PRODUCE TO HISTORIC WESTSIDE RESIDENTS

Urban farming facility opens at Las Vegas' James Gay Park

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas' first community-based farming facility opened in the Historic Westside today, thanks in part to a $500,000 contribution from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") to the city of Las Vegas via the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE. The gift purchased the two growing containers that will produce year-round fresh food and jobs for neighborhood residents.

At a ribbon cutting hosted by Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear and attended by MGM Resorts stakeholders, the farm at James Gay Park was officially introduced to the community as a new, local food source for the area. The growing containers will provide approximately 320 square feet of growing space and produce output equivalent to nearly 3.5 acres of farmland or eight tons of produce. The first harvest is expected in late April.

"We are incredibly proud to have supported this exciting and innovative project that will produce sustainable food, produce, and jobs for the Historic Westside community and its residents," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts. "Our company is focused on embracing humanity and protecting the planet. We are excited to contribute to the economic progress and preservation of historic neighborhoods in our local communities through innovative sustainable models. We are delighted to be a part of today's launch event and look forward to many fruitful harvests to come."

The initiative is part of the HUNDRED Plan, a community-led strategy for revitalizing the Historic Westside. The neighborhood is important to Las Vegas history and culture but has suffered from several decades of disinvestment.

"Public-private partnership and innovation is critical to addressing the needs of our city and neighborhoods," said Mayor Goodman. "We are grateful to our partners who have joined with us to not only revitalize a currently unused public space, but to transform it into a farming facility that provides healthy food to neighborhood residents."

"This generous investment by MGM Resorts in the Historic Westside has the power to transform access to healthy produce in the area and help educate neighborhood residents about the value of good nutrition," said Councilman Cedric Crear. "This creative solution was made possible through our partnership with MGM Resorts, and for that, I, and the constituents I serve in the Historic Westside, are most grateful."

Charitable giving is part of MGM Resorts' larger commitment to its platform: Focused on What Matters, Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet. Through giving and volunteerism, the Company and its employees aim to contribute to the social and economic progress of the communities in which it operates. More information about the Company's commitment to community engagement can be found here.

